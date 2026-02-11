Search here...

Angelina Jolie made a striking appearance in Paris, wearing a silver dress.

Léa Michel
Extrait du film « Mrs & Mr Smith »

Having kept a low profile for several months, Angelina Jolie made a striking reappearance in Paris at the premiere of the film "Couture", marking her first red carpet appearance of 2026. True to her timeless sense of style, the American actress captivated photographers and fans in a sumptuous silver dress by Givenchy, designed by Sarah Burton.

An elegant return

On the Parisian red carpet, Angelina Jolie opted for a minimalist and sophisticated look, enhanced by radiant makeup and a voluminous hairstyle—a truly classic, yet effective, blowout. With this look, the actress seems to be reconnecting with the elegance that forged her legend, a far cry from the more understated appearances of recent years.

An intense creative period for the actress

While Angelina Jolie has been a rare sight on the red carpet lately, it hasn't been for lack of work. In recent months, she has taken on several film projects. In the fall, for example, she filmed "Anxious People," an adaptation of the novel by Fredrik Backman, and she is preparing to appear in the thriller "Sunny," where she plays a mother willing to do anything to protect her sons from a drug lord.

Two other films are also in development: "Maude v. Maude," an action film starring Halle Berry, and "The Initiative," a spy thriller directed by Doug Liman ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith"). These projects mark Angelina's anticipated return to strong roles—a genre she has mastered since "Salt" and "Wanted."

Ultimately, Angelina Jolie seems to be approaching 2026 with a rare balance: grace on the red carpet and strength in her career choices. Her recent appearance in Paris was not just a "fashion moment," but a silent statement: despite personal storms, Angelina Jolie remains a resilient icon, capable of shining her light in a world often darker than dazzling.

Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
