"She's overdoing it": This athlete's reaction after her Olympic victory is surprising

Crowned Olympic champion in the 1,000 meters in Milan, Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam surprised everyone – not only with her resounding victory, but especially with her post-race demeanor. Often labeled a "diva" for her "luxurious lifestyle" and carefully crafted public image, the athlete offered a moment of emotion and sportsmanship that captivated social media.

A record victory and an unexpected gesture

To the cheers of the crowd, Jutta Leerdam crossed the finish line in a historic time of 1:12.31, shattering the women's Olympic record for the 1,000 meters. Barely had she accomplished this feat when the champion ran towards her rival and compatriot Femke Kok, who had come to claim the silver medal. The scene, though commonplace for a victory, nevertheless sparked reactions on social media: "She's overdoing it," "She needs to calm down."

Criticism of her "diva" image

For several months, Jutta Leerdam had been at the center of controversy. Her choice of private jet travel, particularly to get to the Milan-Cortina Games, and her conspicuous absence from the opening ceremony had fueled debate in the Netherlands. Some observers, like former footballer Johan Derksen, didn't mince words: "Her behavior is that of a diva, and the Dutch are starting to get fed up with it," he declared shortly before the competition.

The criticism intensified all the more because Jutta Leerdam shares her life with Jake Paul, an American influencer and boxer, often in the spotlight of the tabloids. Her image contrasted sharply with the more understated image of her teammates.

A turnaround in image and a consecration

On February 10, 2026, under the Milanese snow, Jutta Leerdam transformed her image with a single gesture. Her embrace with Kok symbolized another facet of the champion: that of a sensitive, dedicated athlete, deeply devoted to her sport. In the stands, Jake Paul, in tears, watched his fiancée's historic performance.

On social media, he hailed it as "the greatest moment of [his] life," a testament to his unwavering support after months of criticism. This gold medal also allows Jutta Leerdam to make history: she becomes the first Dutch woman to win a gold medal at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Games, four years after her silver medal in Beijing.

In short, Jutta Leerdam has proven that behind the social media veneer lies a true athlete, driven by passion and camaraderie. While some may still think she's "overdoing it," her spontaneous reaction demonstrates that she simply knows how to do the right thing at the right time—both on the ice and in her heart.