Why is Dua Lipa's photo with potato chips generating so much discussion in France?

Fabienne Ba.
@dualipa/Instagram

British-Albanian-Kosovar singer-songwriter Dua Lipa recently shared a picture on Instagram of her shopping basket containing several bags of the French brand's crisps, sparking a surprising commotion on social media and in the French media. This simple snapshot gave the Breton snack brand unexpected exposure.

One simple post, one huge impact

On February 9, 2026, Dua Lipa posted a series of photos on her Instagram account , including one of a basket filled with Brets brand potato chips in various flavors. Nothing else indicated where the photo was taken or in what context. For many French internet users, this detail immediately caught their attention: the presence of a long-loved local product in the daily life of a global artist was perceived as a playful and flattering nod to a French specialty.

A collective and amused reaction

In France, internet users, media outlets, and even brand executives took the event with humor and enthusiasm, highlighting the contrast between the singer's international fame and the simplicity of a bag of chips. This blend of the unusual and local recognition helped make the photo a widely shared topic of conversation.

A Breton brand in the spotlight

Brets, a company based in Pontivy and in business for several decades, certainly hadn't anticipated such widespread attention beyond its usual channels. The company's CEO explained that he was surprised by the reactions, received particularly through messages from customers and friends. For the brand, it's a "big buzz," even if the concrete impact on sales remains difficult to measure. On its own account, Brets promptly reposted the photo, humorously playing on this unexpected exposure.

Ultimately, this situation illustrates just how significant a single image posted by a celebrity with tens of millions of followers on social media can be for a brand, even a small or local one. In the age of social media, the line between traditional marketing and viral phenomena is increasingly blurred: a snapshot of everyday life can propel a product into the global spotlight.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
A former international football player surprises with an acrobatic feat in the water

