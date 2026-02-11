Meghan Markle embraces the retro "Old Hollywood" look with a spectacular dress and cape

Meghan Markle recently made a striking appearance at a charity event in Los Angeles, where she surprised everyone with a particularly sophisticated look. A departure from her usual minimalist style, she opted for a retro silhouette reminiscent of the great actresses of Hollywood's golden age.

A rare appearance on the red carpet

Keeping a low profile since stepping back from royal duties, Meghan Markle rarely attends high-profile events. However, on February 7th, she walked the red carpet at the Fifteen Percent Pledge gala, held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, without her husband, Prince Harry. Her presence was praised as much as her choice of attire.

An outfit inspired by classic cinema.

For this evening dedicated to diversity, the former actress opted for a long ivory dress with a fitted bodice, creating a sculptural silhouette. A black trim highlighted the sweetheart neckline, adding a refined contrast. Over it, she wore a flowing, long black cape that draped elegantly along her arms, leaving her shoulders bare. The look was completed with black sandals, baroque-style jewelry, and impeccable makeup. The result? A theatrical allure, inspired by the world of classic cinema, without being over the top.

A style that reinterprets Hollywood conventions

Meghan Markle's style pays homage to an era when iconic figures like Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn defined a striking aesthetic: long dresses, structured fabrics, and bold accessories. This trend, which regularly reappears on the red carpet, has found a more contemporary expression here. By opting for clean lines and a black and ivory contrast, the Duchess successfully evokes this golden age while remaining true to her taste for understated elegance and carefully chosen outfits.

Ultimately, this sartorial choice marks a turning point in Meghan Markle's public appearances, which have often been characterized by discretion. Here, she asserts her role as a public figure by choosing an outfit that stands out, not excessively, but intentionally. A powerful message about the power of style: the power to tell a story, to capture attention, while mastering the codes. A return to theatrical refinement, 2026 style.