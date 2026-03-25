At 43, Anne Hathaway caused a sensation in a voluminous red dress

American actress Anne Hathaway recently captivated attention at an event held in a historic palace in Italy. She made a striking appearance in a voluminous red dress, once again confirming her status as a benchmark of red carpet elegance.

A figure with a princely air

The outfit was distinguished by its dramatic cut and bold volume, with a full skirt that reached the floor and wide sleeves reminiscent of a cape. The ensemble created a majestic silhouette, evoking the world of fairy tales, while remaining decidedly modern. The plunging neckline added a sophisticated touch, highlighting a necklace adorned with green stones and shimmering details.

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Minimalist elegance in the details

To complement this spectacular dress, Anne Hathaway opted for a minimalist beauty look. Her naturally styled hair delicately framed her face, while her makeup remained discreet, allowing the dress to take center stage.

This stylistic choice illustrates a strong trend observed at recent events: favoring a statement piece while maintaining a certain restraint in accessories and makeup. The result offers a harmonious balance between sophistication and modernity.

An appearance that confirms her status as a fashion icon

Known for her striking looks, actress Anne Hathaway once again demonstrates her ability to embrace bold silhouettes while maintaining timeless elegance. This voluminous red dress is consistent with her stylistic choices, often characterized by structured lines and statement pieces. On social media, many users praised her appearance, highlighting the spectacular silhouette and how Anne Hathaway embodies a form of contemporary elegance.

In short, this latest appearance confirms Anne Hathaway's place among celebrities regularly observed for their sartorial choices at international events. Blending modernity with classic inspiration, her style continues to influence trends and inspire fashion enthusiasts.