Sporting a "cowgirl" look, this singer is reviving a trend we thought was forgotten.

American country music singer Megan Moroney has once again captivated her Instagram fans with a look that blends charm and country inspiration. In the photo shared on her account, she appears dressed in a pink outfit adorned with rhinestones, accompanied by a matching hat, an iconic signature of Western aesthetics.

A sparkling look

Megan Moroney's outfit consists of a structured top with thin straps, paired with shimmering embellishments that accentuate the overall luminous effect. Her wavy blonde hair and luminous makeup complete this country-inspired look, reimagined in a more sophisticated version. The choice of shiny fabrics and sparkling details recalls a trend that was very popular in the 2000s, now revived by many celebrities. Blending modernity and nostalgia, this style confirms the return of festive fashion where rhinestones take center stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Moroney (@megmoroney)

Internet users approve of the return of rhinestones

In the comments, many followers praised the outfit. Some users commented that rhinestones are making a comeback, evoking a festive aesthetic that is once again appealing. Other comments highlighted the balance between traditional cowgirl style and a modern interpretation, illustrating the evolution of Western codes in contemporary fashion. Megan Moroney's look thus confirms the growing influence of country style in the fashion world, where boots, hats, and shimmering fabrics are gradually becoming essential elements.

A trend that is once again taking hold.

Long associated with retro fashion, the cowgirl style is experiencing a resurgence, driven by artists who are reinterpreting its codes. The use of rhinestones and shimmering fabrics adds a chic dimension to this aesthetic, making it suitable for current trends. Silhouettes are also being modernized, with more fitted cuts and bold combinations, blending iconic pieces like boots or fringed jackets with more urban elements. This hybridization of styles allows the cowgirl look to transcend its traditional image and fully embrace a contemporary, expressive, and assertive fashion.

In summary, with this appearance, American country music singer Megan Moroney perfectly illustrates how certain trends can evolve and return to the forefront, confirming that fashion remains a perpetually renewing cycle.