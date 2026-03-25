Deemed "inappropriate" in an amusement park, her outfit sparks debate

Anaëlle G.
@marinasmithoficial / Instagram

Brazilian influencer Marina Smith recently sparked an online debate after sharing photos from a visit to an amusement park. With over 900,000 followers on Instagram, she attracted attention with an outfit consisting of a white top tied at the front and skinny jeans, a look she described as "simple and casual." However, the images quickly generated a flurry of reactions in the comments.

An outfit that divides internet users

Some internet users felt that the outfit was inappropriate for a place frequented by families. Among the comments posted were: "It's inappropriate, there are children present" and "She should have been refused entry to the park." Other comments emphasized that clothing choices should take into account the context and the people present.

However, some members of the community defended the influencer, arguing that her look was comparable to outfits often worn for summer outings. Several internet users considered the controversy disproportionate, believing that the outfit was perfectly normal for a leisure setting.

The influencer responds to the controversy

Faced with the scale of the reactions, Marina Smith chose to speak out directly on Instagram. Sharing a photo of an article , she wrote: "When even your outfit becomes international news... you understand your level of influence." This post sparked further comments, with some users believing the situation illustrates how social media quickly amplifies debates related to appearance and public image. Others pointed out that fashion can be perceived differently depending on cultural or personal sensitivities.

Fashion and perception: a recurring debate on social media

This controversy highlights the diversity of opinions regarding dress codes in leisure settings. For some online commentators, adapting one's outfit to the context remains essential, while others advocate a freer approach to personal style. Regardless, a woman's clothing—like anyone else's—should not be subject to such scrutiny and judgment. Everyone should be able to dress as they wish, respecting the environment and others. In this instance, wearing simple jeans and a crop top in a park is neither shocking nor problematic, and does not justify the extent of the criticism observed.

This debate ultimately highlights the central role of images in the digital world, where every detail can (unfortunately) be commented on, interpreted and shared on a large scale.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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