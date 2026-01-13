By revealing she is in a relationship with a woman, this Thai idol shocks her fans

In Thailand, as elsewhere in Asia, the love lives of idols (or "idols," the English term used in Japan) often remain shrouded in taboo, especially when it comes to queer relationships. Going against this grain of discretion, actress and former idol "Miusic" Praewa Suthamphong chose to speak openly about her relationship with a woman during a live stream with her fans. Her public statement, which met with surprise and shock from some and immense support from others, has reignited the debate on LGBT+ visibility in the idol industry.

From BNK48 to acclaimed actress

Miusic first became known as a founding member of BNK48, the Bangkok branch of the famous AKB48 concept, which she joined in 2017 before "graduating" in 2022. In parallel, she turned to cinema and gained attention in the film "Where We Belong" (2019), which earned her the Best Supporting Actress award at the 29th Suphannahong Awards, then went on to play leading roles in series such as "Thun Thai" or "Runaway".

A live revelation to his fans

In early January 2026, during a live stream with her fans, "Miusic" Praewa Suthamphong answered questions about her career and roles… before discussing her private life. She revealed that she currently has a girlfriend, specifying that she is not a celebrity and that she therefore prefers not to expose her on camera, out of respect and for her protection.

"I have a girlfriend. My gf– she's not in this industry, she has her personal life so I don't wanna bring her in the live, I have to respect her personal space, so I don't wanna mention her really well. But yeah, she's my gf"

An idol who affirms her queer identity

This revelation didn't come out of nowhere: Miusic had already explained that she identified as pansexual when asked about her interest in GL (girls love) projects. By confirming her relationship with a woman today, she aligns her past statements with her public image, which many fans applaud as a gesture of sincerity and courage.

While the news may surprise or even shock some viewers accustomed to idols who are "polished" and "neutral" in their relationships, many online commentators emphasize the importance of this visibility in the Asian context. For her fans, seeing a former popular idol openly living her relationship while pursuing a successful acting career sends a powerful message: it's possible to be yourself without necessarily giving up your place in the industry.