At 43, Anne Hathaway responds to rumors of cosmetic surgery

American actress Anne Hathaway has decided to set the record straight. In an interview with ELLE magazine, she addressed the numerous speculations surrounding her appearance, particularly the persistent rumors of a facelift. Usually silent on such matters, she finally chose to speak out.

A statement to put an end to the speculation

When asked about the rumors surrounding her face, Anne Hathaway explained her reasons for speaking out. "We live in a time when people feel very confident in assuming what they believe to be fact, and sometimes what they believe is true, sometimes it isn't," she said. The actress acknowledged a certain ambivalence: "The speculation has become so intense that you feel the need to set the record straight." This is all the more unusual given her usual preference for complete discretion.

"They're just two braids."

Anne Hathaway responded humorously to a hair tutorial she had shared, featuring a braided hairstyle that gave a "more rested" look. "By the way, these are huge medical decisions that people assume," she pointed out. "I wanted to show that no, I haven't made a big medical decision. It's just two braids." True to her candor, she nevertheless admitted, with candor, that she might very well consider a facelift someday—a decision that, if she were to do so, would be entirely hers.

A speech on authenticity

Throughout the interview, Anne Hathaway also discussed her relationship with beauty and self-esteem. Looking back on her early career, she confessed to having been "hard on herself" for a long time, out of fear. For her, beauty is defined above all by authenticity: "Beauty can contain ugliness, as long as it contains truth," she explained, quoting a director. This philosophy guides her more serene relationship with her image.

By speaking out, Anne Hathaway reminds us how intrusive speculation about women's appearances (public or private) can become. This sincere statement reaffirms every woman's right to control her own body and image without having to justify herself.