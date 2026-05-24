Dua Lipa appears in a sensational lace look

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa continues to surprise her fans. She shared a red lace top on Instagram, a fashion choice that certainly didn't go unnoticed by her followers.

A highly noticed Instagram photo dump

True to form, Dua Lipa shared a series of photos on her Instagram account—a "photo dump." Among the many images was one that generated a lot of buzz, in which the singer appears wearing a sheer lace top. Once again, she delivered content capable of stopping her followers in their tracks. It's a talent she consistently cultivates, turning each of her fashion outings into a mini-event on social media.

A red lace top and denim shorts

The centerpiece of this look is a red lace top with a high neck and short sleeves. Sheer and delicate, the top reveals the light brown bralette Dua Lipa wore underneath. This play on transparency perfectly illustrates Dua Lipa's penchant for fashion pieces that blend romance—thanks to the lace—with modernity.

To counterbalance the look, Dua Lipa opted for a more casual piece: denim shorts. This combination of delicate lace and raw denim creates a particularly trendy contrast in textures. This blend of styles—elegance and streetwear—is a signature of Dua Lipa, who likes to challenge expected combinations. The result is an outfit that is both sophisticated and resolutely modern, perfectly in tune with the times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Carefully selected luxury accessories

The look wouldn't be complete without a selection of high-end accessories. Dua Lipa completed her outfit with a large cream-colored Chanel shopping bag, oversized black sunglasses, and several rings by Bvlgari. A Western-style belt from Chrome Hearts cinched her shorts at the waist, adding a rock 'n' roll edge to the ensemble. This carefully curated collection of designer pieces demonstrates once again Dua Lipa's stylistic mastery, her ability to effortlessly combine luxury brands.

Minimalist hair and makeup

On the beauty front, Dua Lipa opted for simplicity, letting her outfit take center stage. She wore her hair down, with a clean, flawless center part. Her makeup, intentionally minimal, focused on a natural look rather than a dramatic effect. With this post, Dua Lipa confirms her status as an essential fashion icon of her generation.

With her red lace top, denim shorts, and accessories, Dua Lipa has created a perfectly polished look. She proves once again that she knows how to play with fashion codes to create striking images, all while remaining true to her own style.