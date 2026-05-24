Kylie Jenner poses in a $250,000 car with a look that divides opinions.

American reality TV personality, businesswoman, and influencer Kylie Jenner shared an impromptu photoshoot behind the wheel of a red Ferrari. It's primarily her choice of outfit that has sparked reactions from her followers.

An impromptu photoshoot shared on Instagram

The best photoshoots are sometimes the most spontaneous. Kylie Jenner clearly understands this, posting a carousel of images on her Instagram account, which she shared with her 382 million followers. For the occasion, the founder of the Khy brand needed only three things: a camera and a bright red sports car. Simply captioned "It was a lovely little day," the post immediately generated a wave of reactions, ranging from admiration to criticism.

A red Ferrari worth $250,000 given to his mother

The star of the shoot isn't just Kylie Jenner, but also the car that serves as her backdrop: a red Ferrari 488 Gran Turismo Berlinetta, estimated at $250,000 (approximately €230,000). This supercar isn't just any vehicle: it's the gift Kylie gave her mother, Kris Jenner, for her 63rd birthday in October 2018. At the time, this "dream car" so moved the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan that she burst into tears upon seeing it. Eight years later, the vehicle becomes the perfect setting for a photoshoot steeped in luxury.

Far from being a simple portrait, the carousel published by Kylie Jenner comprises several artfully staged shots. We first see her from behind, walking towards the red Ferrari. Other images show her behind the wheel, posing in front of the car, or with her legs stretched out through the open door. This variety of poses transforms the shoot into a veritable mini fashion editorial, in which the luxury vehicle plays a central role.

A black tank top with a plunging neckline

As for her outfit, Kylie Jenner opted for a piece that was both minimalist and daring. She wore a black tank top with a wide open back and a particularly plunging sweetheart neckline. This clean-lined piece, playing on cutouts and the understated color, emphasizes the garment's lines rather than embellishments. A choice perfectly in line with the style Kylie Jenner favors.

The capri pants that divide opinion

The most talked-about element of this outfit is undoubtedly the pants. Kylie Jenner paired her tank top with tight-fitting capri pants that stop mid-calf. Regularly at the center of fashion debates, the capri cut is divisive: adored by some for its retro and relaxed feel, it's considered unflattering by others.

Stiletto heels and a retro 2016 beauty look

To complete her outfit, Kylie Jenner opted for low-heeled pumps with a thin strap between the toes, in a minimalist style. Her makeup also drew attention: Kylie Jenner chose an overtly nostalgic beauty look, evoking the trends of 2016. The look featured a sun-kissed, bronzed complexion, long, voluminous, and full eyelashes, and a matte, rosy nude lipstick. Her long, dark hair was styled in a voluminous, curly blowout, perfectly in keeping with this confidently retro aesthetic.

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A look that divides internet users

While some of her followers praised the "boldness and coherence of the photoshoot," others focused on the controversial capri pants, which they deemed "divisive." It's important to remember, however, that everyone is free to dress as they please, and that sharing a look on social media shouldn't open the door to inappropriate judgments or criticism of women's clothing choices.

With this photoshoot behind the wheel of a Ferrari, Kylie Jenner once again confirms her status as a key figure on social media. Whether you like her look or not, the gamble of grabbing attention has certainly paid off.