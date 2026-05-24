Mother and daughter, Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber coordinate their looks

When Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber appear together, it's hard not to notice their striking resemblance. At a recent event for the Re/Done brand, the mother-daughter duo once again captivated photographers with matching denim looks and a distinctly Californian style.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber display a striking fashion partnership.

At a party celebrating the collaboration between American model and actress Kaia Gerber and the brand Re/Done, the mother-daughter duo made numerous affectionate appearances for photographers. Arm in arm, Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber posed against a natural backdrop and a huge logo of the American brand.

The event also featured a short film associated with the collaboration, in which Kaia Gerber appears in several outfits inspired by Re/Done's signature vintage and minimalist aesthetic. Regulars on the red carpet and in fashion campaigns, American model Cindy Crawford and her daughter (Kaia Gerber) opted for a more relaxed approach this time, while remaining perfectly coordinated.

Matching denim looks in a very Californian style

For this appearance, Kaia Gerber opted for a slightly cropped white knit sweater paired with loose-fitting, distressed jeans. She completed her outfit with oversized sunglasses, understated hoop earrings, and strappy metallic sandals.

Alongside him, Cindy Crawford also sported a head-to-toe denim look, consisting of a light denim shirt worn slightly open and straight-leg, high-waisted jeans. The former supermodel accessorized her outfit with several bracelets and sandals for a casual-chic vibe. The result: two coordinated yet distinct looks, playing on timeless cuts and a natural palette true to the Californian style that long defined Cindy Crawford's image.

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A resemblance that has fascinated people for several years

Since Kaia Gerber's modeling debut, comparisons to her mother have been frequent. Same brown hair, similar features and same ease in front of the camera: Kaia is often presented as "the natural heir to the Crawford style".

Over the years, Kaia Gerber has nevertheless forged her own distinct fashion identity. A muse for major fashion houses and a regular at Fashion Weeks, she alternates between minimalist looks, vintage inspirations, and more daring silhouettes. Their coordinated appearance at this event served as a reminder of how their close bond transcends mere family ties, becoming a true fashion duo closely watched by the industry.

Kaia Gerber is at the heart of the new Re/Done campaign.

The event also celebrated Kaia Gerber's creative project with Re/Done. The brand, known for its work with reimagined vintage denim, unveiled a short film featuring the model in various everyday scenes.

In clips shared on social media, Kaia Gerber appears in several looks inspired by the 1990s and 2000s: denim mini-shorts, a white tank top, sheer black tights, and oversized denim worn casually. The campaign plays on a retro and cinematic aesthetic, true to the American brand's style.

The mother-daughter duo continues to captivate the fashion world.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are among the most high-profile mother-daughter duos in the fashion world. Their joint appearances regularly attract attention, as much for their physical resemblance as for their sense of style. Beyond the "identical copycat" effect often discussed on social media, their bond also seems marked by a genuine professional mentorship.

Cindy Crawford, an iconic figure among 1990s supermodels, has been supporting her daughter's career for several years in a world she knows intimately. This latest coordinated appearance confirms once again their influence in the fashion industry, where they embody a timeless yet accessible vision of chic.

With their matching denim outfits and obvious camaraderie, Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber once again turned heads. Blending fashion heritage with modern style, the mother-daughter duo embodies a natural elegance that appeals to both photographers and fashion enthusiasts. Their appearance also underscores the resurgence of timeless denim and 1990s-inspired silhouettes, which are more fashionable than ever.