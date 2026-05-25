"Her best look": Emma Stone once again captivates internet users

Léa Michel
@ninapark / Instagram

American actress and producer Emma Stone made a striking appearance at a fashion show in New York. It wasn't so much her outfit choices as her hair transformation that garnered attention. She unveiled a new wavy bob paired with a luminous blonde shade, sparking a wave of enthusiasm on social media. "Her best look yet," many users commented.

A wavy bob that makes a sensation

Seated in the front row of the show, Emma Stone unveiled a chestnut bob styled in soft waves, its length delicately grazing her collarbones. The hairstyle, structured by a slightly off-center part, is enhanced by subtle strawberry blonde highlights that frame her face. This interplay of lengths and highlights brings a natural movement to the overall look and illuminates the actress's features. A modern and flattering bob, marking a true turning point in her recent hair journey.

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A post shared by Nina Park (@ninapark)

The return of "Caramel Blonde"

This transformation also marks Emma Stone's return to the multidimensional blonde highlights she sported in 2022, after a darker period. Created by renowned colorist Tracey Cunningham, this new shade has been dubbed "Caramel Blonde."

According to the details provided, the goal was to achieve a "multidimensional dark blonde, streaked with soft ribbons of light, with lighter touches framing the face." A trendy color, both warm and luminous, that perfectly embodies current hair trends.

An appearance praised by internet users

Emma Stone's new look quickly sparked a flood of positive reactions on social media. "Her best look yet," was a recurring comment under the photos shared online. Many internet users praised Nina Park's successful transformation, which brightened the actress's face. This enthusiastic reception confirms the impact a simple hair makeover can have on a public figure's overall image.

With this wavy bob and its "Caramel Blonde" shade, Emma Stone has achieved one of her most successful beauty transformations. It's proof that sometimes, a simple change of hairstyle is enough to completely revamp a look and win over the public.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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