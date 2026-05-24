Singer Chappell Roan poses naturally and sparks reactions

Fabienne Ba.
@chappellroan / Instagram

Known for her spectacular looks and staged performances, American singer-songwriter Chappell Roan surprised some of her followers by appearing "au naturel" on social media. The images, widely discussed online, quickly reignited the debate surrounding celebrity authenticity.

Chappell Roan shares a "natural" image

Known for her carefully crafted visual style, striking makeup, and highly theatrical stage outfits, Chappell Roan regularly adopts a bold aesthetic for her public appearances. This time, however, it was a much more understated post that caught the attention of internet users. On Instagram, Chappell Roan appeared with a more natural style, a far cry from the "extravagant" looks that often accompany her performances and red carpet appearances. The images quickly circulated online and sparked numerous reactions from her followers.

Internet users praise its authenticity

Under the post, many fans praised the approach, deeming it "more authentic and spontaneous." Several users felt that "this more natural look showed another side of the singer." Others pointed out that Chappell Roan has long championed artistic freedom in her public image. She is regularly applauded by her fans for her creative approach to fashion, makeup, and performance, which she considers "an extension of her musical world."

Social media amplifies every celebrity appearance

This isn't the first time Chappell Roan has sparked considerable discussion on social media. In recent months, several of her public appearances have generated significant buzz, particularly at music events and award ceremonies. At the 2026 Grammy Awards, the artist provoked strong reactions with a Mugler outfit that was widely commented on online. Faced with the criticism, Chappell Roan responded humorously on Instagram, explaining that she didn't consider her outfit "that scandalous." Like many artists of her generation, Chappell Roan operates in an environment where every post can go viral within hours.

By sharing "more natural" photos, Chappell Roan has once again captured the attention of internet users. Accustomed to playing with the codes of pop and staging, she continues to fuel online conversations, whether she appears in "spectacular" looks or in a "more understated" version of herself.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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