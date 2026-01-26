Angelina Jolie is preparing to leave the United States for Europe and explains the reasons why.

Angelina Jolie is preparing to leave the United States and settle in Europe, driven by "a deep desire for a change of pace, freedom, and consistency with her personal and family values." The year 2026, when her twins reach adulthood, appears as a pivotal moment in this new chapter, which the Cambodian-American actress, director, screenwriter, producer, and goodwill ambassador approaches with genuine serenity.

A carefully considered desire to leave

Angelina Jolie is reportedly determined to leave Los Angeles and even the United States, a plan she has long cherished. According to American celebrity news outlets, she is putting her large Los Feliz estate, acquired in 2017 and valued at around $25 million, on the market. The actress has never hidden the fact that she did not wish to live in Los Angeles long-term and that she only moved there due to the constraints of her divorce and the custody of her six children with Brad Pitt. Now, with a divorce settlement finalized in 2024, these constraints are easing, finally giving her the opportunity to envision a future elsewhere.

The key role of his children and the family calendar

The timing of this departure is not insignificant: Angelina Jolie has often explained that she is waiting for her youngest children, twins Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon, to turn 18 before permanently leaving Los Angeles. Their coming of age, expected on July 12, 2026, will mark a symbolic threshold for her, after which she will feel free to geographically reorganize her life.

In numerous interviews , Angelina Jolie has reiterated that she remains in Los Angeles primarily to provide her family with stability, security, and privacy during a lengthy and highly publicized divorce. She has also emphasized that her children do not wish to be the center of media attention, which reinforces her desire to shield them from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. Starting in 2026, she hopes to enjoy greater flexibility in living and working where she and her family feel most comfortable.

Why does Europe appeal so much to Angelina Jolie?

Europe appears to be one of the top destinations considered, both for its pace of life, culture, and a media exposure deemed less aggressive than in Los Angeles. Rumors have already suggested she is interested in cities like London or other European capitals, where she could balance her artistic and humanitarian commitments with a more private life.

At the same time, Angelina Jolie also plans to divide her time between New York, where she is developing her fashion collective and boutique, Atelier Jolie, and Cambodia, a country to which she is deeply attached. This arrangement would offer her a calmer environment, grounded in her humanitarian and cultural commitments, and less dominated by the Hollywood industry.

Cambodia and a more international life

Cambodia holds a special place in Angelina Jolie's heart: she adopted her eldest son Maddox there in the early 2000s and has owned a home there for over 20 years. She has previously explained that she considers the country a place she holds "in her heart" and where she feels deeply at home, particularly in connection with her discovery of Buddhism.

A relationship that has become complicated with his country

Angelina Jolie recently confided that her relationship with the United States had profoundly changed, to the point of saying that she no longer truly "recognized" her country. At a festival in Spain , she expressed her concern about the American political and social climate and the tensions surrounding individual freedoms and personal expression, which she believes are under threat.

She emphasized that she has always lived an international life, with a very cosmopolitan family and social circle, and that her worldview is egalitarian and unified. For her, remaining confined to a single country no longer aligns with her values or the life she wishes to lead, especially in what she describes as "very difficult times." These statements shed light on her plan to leave as a choice that is both personal and political, even though she claims to want to choose her words carefully.

In short, Angelina Jolie isn't simply moving house: she's preparing a complete life repositioning, far from the nerve center that Los Angeles has been for years. She's approaching 2026 as the beginning of a "new chapter," freer, more discreet, and more in line with the woman and mother she wants to be.