At 32, Ariana Grande lights up the stage in a "feline" look

Ariana Grande returned to the stage for her "Eternal Sunshine Tour," her first in nearly eight years. To mark the occasion, the American singer sported a feline-inspired stage look: black lace and a cat mask, for a truly theatrical entrance.

The "feline" look that captivated everyone's attention

For this highly anticipated moment, Ariana Grande wore a custom-made, corset-style black lace mini dress. Featuring a halter neckline, matching lace choker, and openwork panels, the dress exuded dark sophistication. She completed the look with long, lace-up thigh-high boots by Christian Louboutin and, most notably, a black "Catwoman"-style mask, the true centerpiece of this feline look. The entire ensemble, styled by Law Roach, was finished off with her signature high ponytail and graphic eyeliner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

A nod to his world

This feline motif is far from insignificant. It directly echoes the music video for her song "the boy is mine," in which Ariana Grande sports a cat-inspired aesthetic. Longtime fans will also recognize a nod to her famous cat ears, which she practically never took off between 2014 and 2016. Over the years, this motif has become a true signature of her visual style.

A highly anticipated comeback

Beyond the style, this appearance marks a turning point. Launched on June 6th in Oakland, California, the "Eternal Sunshine Tour" accompanies her album of the same name, due out in 2024. This is her first time on stage since 2019, after several years dedicated to film, notably her acclaimed role as Glinda in "Wicked." Needless to say, her fans, who had been waiting a long time, gave a triumphant welcome to this artist returning to where it all began.

Between black lace, a cat mask, and a nod to her past, Ariana Grande makes a highly anticipated and perfectly executed return to the stage. True to her flair for performance and her attention to detail, the singer proves she hasn't lost any of her allure. One thing is certain: this feline look will remain one of the highlights of this highly anticipated tour.