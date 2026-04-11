After gaining 20 kilos, this former Miss France is confident with her new body

Miss France 2019, French singer and ukulele player Vaimalama Chaves, recently revealed that she has gained 20 kilos. She now discusses her relationship with her body, sharing a message focused on acceptance and well-being.

A former Miss France who speaks openly about her physical transformation

Vaimalama Chaves shared a personal reflection on her weight fluctuations on social media after a period of intense physical training. Crowned Miss France in 2019, she has since spoken out several times about the pressure surrounding appearance and the aesthetic standards associated with beauty pageants. In an Instagram post, she explained that she had gained weight after participating in a fitness competition, a discipline that involves strict dietary and training regimens.

She says she followed a specific program for several weeks, with particular physical goals. After this period, she explains that she chose to adopt a more flexible approach, allowing more room for balance and enjoyment. She specifically mentions the importance of listening to her body after a particularly demanding phase.

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A message focused on well-being

In her testimony, Vaimalama Chaves states that she now feels more in tune with her body. She emphasizes that physical transformations can evolve over time, particularly depending on lifestyle and personal priorities. Her remarks are part of a broader discussion about the diversity of body shapes and the importance of separating appearance from personal worth.

His speech has generated positive reactions.

Vaimalama Chaves' post generated numerous reactions online, with many users praising the transparency of her message. Body image is a recurring topic of discussion on social media, particularly regarding the pressure associated with beauty standards. Some observers believe that these personal accounts contribute to diversifying representations of the female body.

The evolution of discourses surrounding the body

Public statements from figures contribute to a broader reflection on how appearance is addressed in the media. Over the years, several personalities from the worlds of fashion and television have shared their experiences with image-related expectations. These accounts help to enrich discussions about self-acceptance and the diversity of life paths.

Ultimately, Vaimalama Chaves now indicates that she favors a vision of well-being that is not solely based on physical appearance. Her testimony highlights the idea that personal balance can evolve according to the different stages of life.