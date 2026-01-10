Search here...

Elon Musk's daughter causes a sensation in an unexpected look

Anaëlle G.
The new Valentine's Day campaign from the Savage x Fenty brand propels Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged transgender daughter, to the forefront of the fashion scene in the role of a confident, glamorous and resolutely modern woman.

An unexpected muse for Rihanna

For "Love So Savage," Savage x Fenty's Valentine's Day 2026 collection, Rihanna draws inspiration from the goddess Aphrodite, a symbol of love, beauty, and desire. Alongside the singer, Vivian Wilson emerges as a powerful embodiment of this vision, far removed from the media shadow of her father (Elon Musk). At 21, the young woman confirms a turning point in her modeling career, following several high-profile appearances during Fashion Week and her debut with inclusive brands.

A marble and lace aesthetic

In the visuals, Vivian poses against a backdrop of marble columns and statues, bathed in golden reflections reminiscent of a reimagined ancient temple. Dressed in a black lace ensemble adorned with red flowers, she wears a matching miniskirt and scarlet tights, a look that exudes both romance and glamour. She shares the screen with American actress Lovie Simone, plus-size content creator Emma Arletta, and other talents, creating a gallery of bodies and faces that blurs the lines of traditional beauty standards.

Savage x Fenty, an inclusive manifesto

From its inception, Rihanna's brand has built itself as a manifesto of diversity, celebrating all body types, skin tones, and gender identities. By choosing Vivian Wilson as its Valentine's Day muse, Savage x Fenty sends a clear message: love—for oneself, for others, for bodies—has no norms, and certainly no prescribed wardrobe.

Vivian Wilson has thus established herself as the face of a generation that rejects familial, social, and gender norms. From New York Fashion Week onward, she transforms what could have been merely a famous name into a platform for expression and freedom. In the shimmering marble of Savage x Fenty, the "disowned daughter" appears above all as a young woman who is writing, in her own way, a new mythology of trans visibility.

I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
At 57, Kylie Minogue shines in a striking red dress

