Elon Musk's daughter causes a sensation in an unexpected look

The new Valentine's Day campaign from the Savage x Fenty brand propels Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged transgender daughter, to the forefront of the fashion scene in the role of a confident, glamorous and resolutely modern woman.

An unexpected muse for Rihanna

For "Love So Savage," Savage x Fenty's Valentine's Day 2026 collection, Rihanna draws inspiration from the goddess Aphrodite, a symbol of love, beauty, and desire. Alongside the singer, Vivian Wilson emerges as a powerful embodiment of this vision, far removed from the media shadow of her father (Elon Musk). At 21, the young woman confirms a turning point in her modeling career, following several high-profile appearances during Fashion Week and her debut with inclusive brands.

Vivian Wilson for Fenty pic.twitter.com/j3N7pAy5gH — Luv (@cherrymagazinee) January 9, 2026

A marble and lace aesthetic

In the visuals, Vivian poses against a backdrop of marble columns and statues, bathed in golden reflections reminiscent of a reimagined ancient temple. Dressed in a black lace ensemble adorned with red flowers, she wears a matching miniskirt and scarlet tights, a look that exudes both romance and glamour. She shares the screen with American actress Lovie Simone, plus-size content creator Emma Arletta, and other talents, creating a gallery of bodies and faces that blurs the lines of traditional beauty standards.

Savage x Fenty, an inclusive manifesto

From its inception, Rihanna's brand has built itself as a manifesto of diversity, celebrating all body types, skin tones, and gender identities. By choosing Vivian Wilson as its Valentine's Day muse, Savage x Fenty sends a clear message: love—for oneself, for others, for bodies—has no norms, and certainly no prescribed wardrobe.

Vivian Wilson has thus established herself as the face of a generation that rejects familial, social, and gender norms. From New York Fashion Week onward, she transforms what could have been merely a famous name into a platform for expression and freedom. In the shimmering marble of Savage x Fenty, the "disowned daughter" appears above all as a young woman who is writing, in her own way, a new mythology of trans visibility.