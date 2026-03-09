On the beach, this 56-year-old actress shows off her figure in Mexico

On a beach in Mexico, American model, actress and producer Heather Graham shows off her figure during a wellness stay, between yoga, swimming and sunbathing.

A yoga retreat in Tulum

Heather Graham recently shared a carousel of photos taken in Tulum, where she appears in a white bikini, a straw hat on her head, walking in the turquoise water and fully enjoying the idyllic setting. In the caption, she explains that she is "so grateful" to have been able to participate in a yoga retreat in this idyllic location, alternating between sessions on the sand and moments of relaxation facing the ocean.

In the various photos on her carousel, she can be seen striking pose after pose, walking in the waves, or simply basking in the sun, proving that one can radiate beauty well into their fifties—if anyone still doubted it. Her natural, unadorned appearance reinforces the image of a woman who is fulfilled, comfortable in her own skin and at her own age.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Graham (@imheathergraham)

Sunshine, friendships and gratitude

In her message, Heather Graham also warmly thanked the friends who accompanied her on this retreat, notably praising Molly's "badass handstand" and recalling the moments spent swimming, lying on the beach, and dancing. This stay in Mexico appears as much a sporting getaway as a bubble of friendship and joy, where the actress savored every moment.

By sharing these photos from the beaches of Tulum, Heather Graham shows that at 56, you can have a radiant figure while also celebrating gratitude and the close bonds between friends. Her carousel exudes freedom, energy, and self-acceptance, far removed from societal pressures, and makes you desperately want to book your own yoga retreat by the sea.