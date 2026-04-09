"She looks like her mother": Shiloh Jolie makes a striking appearance

Léa Michel
Extrait DAYOUNG (다영) « What's a girl to do - Official MV » / YouTube

Shiloh Jolie continues to forge her own artistic path. The daughter of actress Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt appears in the music video "What's a Girl to Do" by singer Dayoung, a member of the group WJSN (Cosmic Girls). Her appearance quickly garnered attention online, with fans intrigued to see the young dancer in this musical project.

A passion for dance cultivated since childhood

In the video , Shiloh appears among the dancers, confirming a passion for dance that she has cultivated for several years. Accustomed to taking classes at the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, she is gradually developing her career in this artistic world, far from film sets.

Unlike her famous parents, Shiloh Jolie seems to favor a career in dance over acting. Dance allows Shiloh to express her creativity within a collective, often more discreet, environment. This approach aligns with her desire to develop her artistic skills without necessarily seeking high media exposure. Her participation in Dayoung's music video is thus consistent with a trajectory already observed through several performance videos shared in recent years.

Internet users struck by her resemblance to Angelina Jolie

After the teaser was released, many internet users commented on Shiloh's participation, notably highlighting her resemblance to her mother. On social media, several messages alluded to this similarity, with some writing: "She looks a lot like her mother," or "The resemblance is striking." These reactions demonstrate the curiosity sparked by her appearance, while also highlighting the public's interest in the young dancer's artistic journey.

An artistic trajectory in progress

By participating in this musical project, Shiloh Jolie confirms her interest in dance and performance. This experience could mark another step in an artistic career she seems to be building gradually, away from the film industry. While she is still developing her career discreetly, her presence in this music video illustrates a desire to develop her talent in a professional setting, while maintaining a certain independence from the fame associated with her family.

In short, Shiloh Jolie's appearance in Dayoung's music video has already generated numerous reactions, particularly due to her resemblance to her mother, Angelina Jolie. Between discretion and artistic passion, the young dancer seems to be pursuing a path that reflects her own, centered on dance and creative expression.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
In a playful selfie, Hailey and Justin Bieber charm internet users

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

In a playful selfie, Hailey and Justin Bieber charm internet users

American model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber recently shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, giving her followers a...

Model Bella Hadid highlights her eyes with minimalist makeup

In the first photo of the Instagram carousel, model Bella Hadid appears in a selfie bathed in natural...

By the water's edge, American model Kelsey Calemine is reviving the crochet trend

American model Kelsey Calemine (@fatherkels) shared a new photo that quickly garnered attention from her Instagram followers. Seated...

Anne Hathaway reprises the iconic bangs from the film "The Devil Wears Prada"

During the promotional tour for "The Devil Wears Prada 2," Anne Hathaway turned heads with a hairstyle reminiscent...

Lisa Kudrow, the actress from "Friends," reveals why she felt like "the sixth"

Known worldwide for her role as Phoebe Buffay in the series "Friends," Lisa Kudrow recently spoke of a...

In a snake-effect dress, this actress shows off her figure on the red carpet

American actress Barbie Ferreira turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film. For the occasion,...