"She looks like her mother": Shiloh Jolie makes a striking appearance

Shiloh Jolie continues to forge her own artistic path. The daughter of actress Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt appears in the music video "What's a Girl to Do" by singer Dayoung, a member of the group WJSN (Cosmic Girls). Her appearance quickly garnered attention online, with fans intrigued to see the young dancer in this musical project.

A passion for dance cultivated since childhood

In the video , Shiloh appears among the dancers, confirming a passion for dance that she has cultivated for several years. Accustomed to taking classes at the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, she is gradually developing her career in this artistic world, far from film sets.

Unlike her famous parents, Shiloh Jolie seems to favor a career in dance over acting. Dance allows Shiloh to express her creativity within a collective, often more discreet, environment. This approach aligns with her desire to develop her artistic skills without necessarily seeking high media exposure. Her participation in Dayoung's music video is thus consistent with a trajectory already observed through several performance videos shared in recent years.

Shiloh Jolie makes her acting debut in a music video pic.twitter.com/00rwDG7xYA — Luv (@cherrymagazinee) April 8, 2026

Internet users struck by her resemblance to Angelina Jolie

After the teaser was released, many internet users commented on Shiloh's participation, notably highlighting her resemblance to her mother. On social media, several messages alluded to this similarity, with some writing: "She looks a lot like her mother," or "The resemblance is striking." These reactions demonstrate the curiosity sparked by her appearance, while also highlighting the public's interest in the young dancer's artistic journey.

An artistic trajectory in progress

By participating in this musical project, Shiloh Jolie confirms her interest in dance and performance. This experience could mark another step in an artistic career she seems to be building gradually, away from the film industry. While she is still developing her career discreetly, her presence in this music video illustrates a desire to develop her talent in a professional setting, while maintaining a certain independence from the fame associated with her family.

In short, Shiloh Jolie's appearance in Dayoung's music video has already generated numerous reactions, particularly due to her resemblance to her mother, Angelina Jolie. Between discretion and artistic passion, the young dancer seems to be pursuing a path that reflects her own, centered on dance and creative expression.