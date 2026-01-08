Bradley Cooper responds to accusations of plastic surgery

Bradley Cooper has finally put an end to the mystery surrounding his face. A guest on the " Smartless " podcast, the American actor, director, and producer addressed the persistent rumors of plastic surgery that have been circulating on social media for months.

Bradley Cooper comes out of silence

During his appearance on the show hosted by Canadian-American actor Will Arnett, American actor, director, and producer Jason Bateman, and American actor and producer Sean Hayes, the conversation quickly veered toward an unexpected topic: his appearance. Will Arnett recounted how he's often asked what little-known secret he could reveal about his friend Bradley Cooper, given the rampant speculation surrounding a possible "go under the knife." That's when he uttered a phrase that summed it all up: "Everyone thinks Bradley has had surgery, but what people don't know is, he hasn't."

"Of course he didn't do anything."

Will Arnett, almost annoyed, insists, repeating that "of course, he hasn't done anything," while Jason Bateman nods in agreement. Bradley Cooper then confirms that, in recent weeks, strangers have approached him to tell him how well he looks, sometimes implying a "suspicious" change. The actor, for his part, doesn't elaborate on any procedures, doesn't mention a facelift, simply suggesting that his face is the result of time, hard work… and the perception of others.

Rumors, networks and public image

The presenters also denounced "the nonsense" circulating online, the videos that dissect his alleged "transformation" like a case against him. On social media, some people obsess over comparing photos, convinced that the truth lies hidden in a different angle of light or a faded wrinkle. By refusing to elaborate, Bradley Cooper chose a firm yet enigmatic response: he denied it, without further fueling the rumor mill.

Ironically, the man who was already at the center of controversy for wearing a prosthetic nose in "Maestro" finds himself once again being judged on his appearance rather than his work. Yet, with his new film "Is This Thing On?", which he directed and in which Will Arnett plays the lead role, it is his talent that should remain at the forefront.