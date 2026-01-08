"It's the body of a healthy woman": she responds to criticism about her physique

Lara Raj, a member of the K-pop group KATSEYE, recently broke her silence in the face of a wave of toxic comments about her appearance. In a message posted in early January 2026 on Weverse (a social network where artists can communicate with their fans), the young artist denounced the body shaming she has been subjected to since the start of the tour.

A tour under fire from critics

Amid the spotlight and intense choreography, Lara discovered a dark side of fame. "I saw so many disgusting conversations about my body during the tour," she wrote candidly. Some fans, obsessed with ultra-thin beauty standards, couldn't stand her body. Insults proliferated, calling her stomach or curves "disturbing" during performances.

Lara Raj strikes back

With a mix of sarcasm and firmness, Lara Raj strikes back: “Some people are so terrified of a healthy woman’s body it’s hilarious… get a grip.” She fully embraces her physique, while reminding everyone that a healthy body can take many forms: being thin or muscular doesn’t necessarily equate to being healthy, just as a curvier body isn’t the opposite. Far from hiding, she transforms the attack into a declaration of self-love: “I love my body and I always will. You should love yours too, no matter what it looks like!” Because yes, no body deserves to be judged.

A debate that goes beyond social media

Her speech sparked heated discussions on Reddit and TikTok. While many applauded her courage in the face of the music industry's toxic standards, others persisted in hypocrisy: praising a "normal body" while zooming in on her stomach. Lara defied these outdated Eastern standards, reminding everyone that dancing for hours doesn't preclude having a belly or curves.

By refusing to bow to pressure, Lara Raj is redefining beauty in the industry. Her message resonates as a call for tolerance: a body in motion deserves admiration, not judgment. At just 20 years old, she is already imposing her vision, proving that true strength is measured in confidence, not in inches around the waist.