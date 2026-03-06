Singer Rosalía makes an unexpected statement about her type of man

Léa Michel
@rosalia.vt/Instagram

During a Spotify interview in Buenos Aires, Spanish singer-songwriter, musician, producer, and actress Rosalía dropped a bombshell about her romantic criteria: "My type of man? He has to be gay." This answer surprised many, reigniting speculation about her sexual fluidity.

Assertive fluidity, without labels

During Spotify's A/Presenta , Argentinian writer Mariana Enríquez asked Rosalía, "What quality do you like most in men?" Rosalía immediately replied, "That he's gay." The two women burst out laughing, with Mariana Enríquez adding, "Well, there are two of us!"

Rosalía elaborates: “It’s funny that we separate the two, because the first thing that attracts someone is a quality they possess.” For women, she values humor. In 2024, in an interview with ELLE magazine, Rosalía clarified: “I think about freedom. That’s what guides me,” rejecting any rigid categories.

Past with Hunter Schafer and rumors

Rosalía briefly dated American actress, director, screenwriter, and model Hunter Schafer ("Euphoria") in 2019. Hunter confirmed in 2024 that they had a "beautiful and lasting friendship." The singer, who has collaborated with American singer-songwriter and actress Billie Eilish and rapper Bad Bunny, is joining the cast of season 3 of the series "Euphoria."

A statement that's generating a lot of buzz

This frankness reflects the evolution of norms: celebrating deep friendship, humor, and freedom beyond gender. Rosalía likely embodies a fluid generation where love isn't defined by categories.

Ultimately, Rosalía is both unsettling and liberating. This intimate account of relationships celebrates the fluidity of love without taboos, reminding us that attraction transcends labels. A superstar who lives freely—and it's inspiring!

