With "disco curls," Jessica Alba surprises in a 1970s-inspired dress.

Jessica Alba makes a triumphant return to the retro aesthetic with an Instagram "photo dump" that revisits the Seventies. Far from her usual Californian style, the "Trigger Warning" actress surprises with disco curls and a zebra-print dress.

From voluminous, designer curls to the perfect bob

In the first picture, Jessica sports a voluminous, curly mane, parted in the middle, reminiscent of 70s disco icons. Paired with XXL gold hoop earrings and mauve makeup, this hairstyle contrasts with her usual soft waves and sets the festive tone for the carousel.

Zebra-print halter dress: the highlight of the show

The star of the show? A halter-neck maxi dress in a zebra print, featuring a keyhole cutout at the bust and a flowing drape. This retro piece sculpts her figure while evoking the divas of yesteryear. A fashion choice that echoes the disco revival.

“A little bit of regular programming,” she captioned it mischievously. Out with the dominant 90s minimalism, Jessica Alba embraces the Seventies revival with conviction. Disco curls, animal print, giant hoop earrings: she proves that you can twist decades with elegance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

Returning from Milan with his daughter Haven

Fresh from a whirlwind 48-hour trip to Milan with her 14-year-old daughter Haven, Jessica Alba blends travel memories and positive mantras in this video. Margarita in hand, playful poses with her children, inspiring quotes: the whole thing exudes post-fashion week joie de vivre.

With her disco curls and zebra-print halter dress, Jessica Alba makes a Seventies comeback that electrifies Instagram. Far from the demure waves, she reinvents her style with panache: a photo dump that makes you want to dig out the vinyl and streaming platforms!