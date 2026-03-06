This Formula 1 driver shares pictures of his wedding and moves fans

Léa Michel
@alexandramalenaleclerc/ @Instagram

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has revealed behind-the-scenes details of his "secret" civil wedding to Alexandra Saint Mleux, touching millions of fans with the simplicity and elegance of this intimate day. The images shared on Instagram show a radiant couple and genuine love.

A moving civil ceremony in Monaco

On February 28, 2026, Charles and Alexandra said "I do" in a discreet civil ceremony. He wore a fitted cream suit with a gray tie, and she wore a long ivory lace dress with shimmering butterfly motifs. Charles captioned the photo: "A day we'll never forget. Part 1 is done, part 2 will be next year with all our loved ones."

Legendary departure in a vintage Ferrari

The newlyweds sped off in a 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa (£9 million), he driving, she carrying her white bouquet. This viral photo with Monaco and its sea as its backdrop set fans ablaze: "It looks like a movie," "Magical moment." Their dog Leo, in a mini-tuxedo, posed with them in the car – the unexpected star of the day.

Alexandra shares her joy on Instagram

Alexandra Saint Mleux posted a portrait on a balcony overlooking the sea: "Dream. I can't wait to marry you again next year." Her Instagram bio now reads "Alexandra Leclerc 🦋," sealing this new chapter.

Fans in tears at so much beauty

The reactions are overflowing with emotion: "It's so beautiful," "Gorgeous, you deserve all the happiness." Many praise the couple's discretion, in contrast to the usual ostentation of F1 drivers.

From the request to the double celebration

After a romantic proposal in November 2025, this civil ceremony marks "part 1". A large family celebration is planned for 2027. Together for two years, they are the most admired F1 couple.

With these images of a civil wedding that was both chic and intimate, Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux transformed a private moment into a universal one. Their legendary Ferrari, Leo in a tuxedo, and their heartfelt declarations are truly moving: this is the real Grand Prix of love.

