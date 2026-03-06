"Cats are not friendly animals": this singer's remarks spark controversy

Anaëlle G.
American rapper Doechii recently sparked a firestorm on Threads by bluntly stating that cats "aren't really friendly animals." Her blunt words ignited a firestorm among cat lovers and reignited the age-old debate between "team cat" and "team dog."

Internet users are meowing with rage

“People act like hating cats is a crime when they’re not really friendly,” Doechii exclaimed. She added, “They don’t want to be domesticated, leave them alone! You get scratched and hit by your own pets, I can’t believe it lol.”

Reactions were immediate: one user defended his cat "who acts like a dog," to which Doechii retorted, "Note that you liked him because he acted like a dog... QED." Faced with accusations of stereotypes, she persisted: "If I ask a cat owner to roll up their sleeve, it will be torn."

Doechii stands firm: "It's mutual."

Despite the displays of feline affection, the rapper remains unfazed: "It's mutual," she replies to those suggesting that cats don't like her. She does, however, admit to admiring the "beautiful eyes" of a cat posted in the comments, proof that she isn't entirely "anti-cat."

Respect all animals

Let's remember that animals, as a whole, simply want to live in peace. Some seek the closeness and affection of humans, others simply prefer their tranquility, but none deserve to be hated for their nature. Cats, dogs, and other species each have their own personality and way of interacting with us. Rather than pitting sensitivities against each other, the essential thing is to show kindness toward all living beings with whom we share the planet. After all, an Earth where humans and animals coexist respectfully can only be a better place.

Ultimately, Doechii touched a nerve: unconditional love for cats. His outspokenness is as amusing as it is divisive, reminding us that even Grammy stars don't win everyone over when faced with a recalcitrant cat.

