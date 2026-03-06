The elegance of this British model is captivating in Paris

British model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been captivating Instagram from the French capital. Her photo carousel, simply captioned "A beautiful day in Paris," showcases a minimalist look that has delighted her followers.

Complete turtleneck and leather look

In several photos taken in front of a Haussmannian doorway, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears a long-sleeved black turtleneck sweater tucked into a pencil skirt that hugs her curves like a second skin. A thin belt accentuates her waist, while a slim watch and a structured black clutch complete this quintessential Parisian look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw)

Dark glasses and iconic wavy blonde hair

Her wavy blonde hair cascades freely, framing a face hidden behind oversized black sunglasses. This "mystery," combined with the perfection of the tailoring, creates a magnetic effect: effortless elegance and absolute chic.

Paris as a perfect backdrop

The multiple photos, taken from the same spot in front of this chic door with its gilded ironwork, capture Rosie Huntington-Whiteley from different angles: profile, three-quarter view, and looking directly at the camera. The natural light enhances the textured leather and the black-and-beige contrast. The simple caption: "A beautiful day in Paris" —which garnered thousands of likes.

Rosie, the embodiment of British-Parisian chic

The British model and actress, former Victoria's Secret Angel, excels in this chic minimalism. A fitted sweater, a leather pencil skirt, oversized sunglasses: a foolproof formula that unites London and Paris. Fans rave: "Perfect," "Pure elegance," "Rosie, queen of Paris."

With her black turtleneck and tan leather skirt in front of a Haussmannian doorway, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley captures the essence of Parisian chic. This Instagram carousel, "A Beautiful Day in Paris," is a masterclass in minimalist elegance: simple, sculptural, irresistible.