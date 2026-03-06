"I feel lucky": This top model shares her daily life as a mom

Long associated with the catwalk and international campaigns, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen now speaks of a more intimate happiness. In a recent interview, she details how motherhood is redefining her priorities and daily life.

"I feel lucky to be a mother."

In an interview with ELLE US, Gisele Bündchen shares a personal reflection on motherhood. She explains that motherhood has become her primary source of fulfillment. "Children are simply wonderful. I feel lucky to be a mother. I believe it's my calling," she confides. She emphasizes the joy she finds in simple gestures: a smile, a moment shared at home, an everyday conversation. She describes a happiness rooted in the present moment, far removed from the media frenzy that long defined her career.

A third child, a new balance

In February 2025, Gisele Bündchen became a mother for the third time. She chose to keep the birth private for several weeks before sharing a first picture on her social media in May. In her interview with ELLE US, she explains how this new motherhood has changed her life: her schedule, her priorities, and even her perception of time. She is already mother to Benjamin and Vivian, from her marriage to Tom Brady. Her third child is from her relationship with Joaquim Valente. She discusses the richness of this new family dynamic, marked by learning and adaptation.

"Becoming a mother again has changed everything."

In a New Year's message, she summarized the past year as a period of profound transformation: "Becoming a mother again has turned everything upside down: my time, my priorities, my heart." She clarifies in the interview that this evolution isn't limited to practical arrangements, but touches on a more intimate dimension: a different perception of what truly matters. She also explains that she particularly appreciates being able to stay home and savor every moment, a privilege she says she is fully aware of.

A more discreet, but committed life

Gisele Bündchen makes no secret of the fact that her modeling career has taken a backseat. Her last major runway appearance was at the opening ceremony of the Rio Olympics in 2016. Since then, she has focused on personal commitments, particularly in the social and environmental fields.

She is a board member of Lotus House, a Miami-based shelter that supports vulnerable women and children. She explained that becoming a mother has motivated her to become more involved with women and children, considering it a responsibility that is particularly close to her heart.

A happiness claimed

In her interview with ELLE US, Gisele Bündchen speaks neither of nostalgia for the catwalk nor of regret. On the contrary, she describes a period of gratitude and balance. "It's so easy to make me happy; all they have to do is smile at me and I think, 'Oh, that's perfect,'" she says. Through these revelations, she presents the image of a woman who accepts a change of pace and claims a new definition of "success": one that is measured by the quality of time spent with her children.

From international supermodel to attentive mother, Gisele Bündchen now seems to be writing a more intimate chapter - which she describes as the most important of her life.