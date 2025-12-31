Under the sun, Elizabeth Hurley (60 years old) shows off her figure

Elizabeth Hurley continues to display unwavering self-confidence. The British actress, model, and producer shared a photo in a swimsuit on Instagram, capturing the essence of an extended summer despite the winter, and revealing a photo trick learned from a big name in fashion.

A "mob wife" outfit that highlights her figure

In this post, Elizabeth Hurley poses on a sunny beach, wearing a leopard-print swimsuit with gold chains, a Y2K "mob wife" trend that accentuates her figure. The plunging triangle top and bottom, adorned with chains and metal clasps, perfectly complement her tan and chestnut hair with blonde highlights.

Just days after celebrating Christmas in matching festive pajamas with her partner Billy Ray Cyrus, the "Austin Powers" and "Royals" actress opted for a summery look: her signature smoky eye makeup, black eyeliner, nude lips, and hoop earrings for a touch of sparkle. The caption? "Life's a beach," simple and evocative.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

The foolproof photo trick learned from Steven Meisel

Elizabeth Hurley doesn't just pose; she shares a tip gleaned from her first shoot for the cover of American Vogue in 1998, shot by legendary photographer Steven Meisel. "Meisel taught me how vital backlighting is for a flattering beach photo," she explains. In the image, she demonstrates the technique by leaning against a coconut palm, with sunlight in the background creating a luminous halo that accentuates her figure and illuminates her skin. It's a hack she still uses today for "perfect" results.

Elizabeth Hurley embodies a vision of glamorous and athletic aging. As the creator of her own brand, she frequently appears in swimwear throughout the year. This post, shared in late 2025, inspires thousands of fans who admire her beauty in the sun.