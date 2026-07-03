Cardi B surprises with a vibrant red hairstyle at an event

American rapper Cardi B caused a sensation at the 2026 BET Awards by sporting a new fiery red hairstyle during a particularly spectacular stage performance in Los Angeles.

A highly anticipated appearance at the 2026 BET Awards

Cardi B made her stylish debut at the 2026 BET Awards ceremony, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony, which began in 2001, celebrates the achievements of Black artists, athletes, and philanthropists, as well as their impact on contemporary culture. For this highly anticipated edition, Cardi B was among the evening's star performers.

A striking, fiery red hair color, unlike anything seen before.

The most striking element of this appearance was undoubtedly her new hairstyle. Cardi B, usually seen with dark hair, caused a sensation by sporting long, fiery red locks. This hair transformation immediately caught the attention of photographers and fans alike. Her hair was styled loose, in long, voluminous waves that cascaded over her shoulders.

A spectacular stage outfit

To complement her fiery hair, Cardi B wore a structured, multicolored piece adorned with an intergalactic motif in shades of purple, pink, and yellow. This creation evokes the pop science fiction aesthetic of the 1970s while adapting to contemporary stage demands. This centerpiece was paired with a purple coat featuring accentuated shoulders and a particularly intricate collar, in an architectural construction that extended the futuristic dimension of the silhouette.

Thigh-high boots to complete the look

Cardi B completed this outfit with fishnet tights and thigh-high purple boots. This choice of footwear extends the overall color scheme of the look, fully embracing the purple theme. This stylistic approach is typical of major contemporary stage performances, where every detail is carefully considered for maximum visual impact, even down to the smallest accessories.

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A memorable stage entrance

Beyond her look, it was the staging of the performance that truly captivated audiences. Cardi B entered the stage standing on a motorcycle, a demonstration that immediately ignited the crowd. She then joined her dancers in front of a set recreating an urban atmosphere, performing a series of dynamic choreographies. The rapper notably danced on a roulette table, in a sequence reminiscent of casinos and the grand spectacles of Las Vegas. She also showcased her pole dancing skills, a moment that was particularly applauded by the audience.

Six nominations for the rapper

Cardi B's stage appearance came at a particularly busy time in her career. She had accumulated no fewer than six nominations in different categories at the 2026 BET Awards ceremony. She was in the running for the Viewers' Choice Award with her song "Outside", for Best Collaboration with her "Errtime Remix" featuring Jeezy and Latto, for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, for Video Director of the Year, for Album of the Year and for the prestigious Fashion Vanguard Award.

With her new fiery red hair, her multicoloured structured piece and her purple thigh-high boots, Cardi B made one of the most memorable appearances of the 2026 BET Awards ceremony. Beyond the look, it was a truly memorable stage moment that the rapper delivered to her audience.