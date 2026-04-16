To promote "Dune", Zendaya surprises with a "sand effect" look

Fabienne Ba.
@zendaya / Instagram

American actress Zendaya once again showcased her impeccable style while promoting the film "Dune: Part Three." At CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, she appeared in a sand-effect skirt-blazer suit, directly echoing the film's aesthetic.

Zendaya surprises with a silhouette that perfectly resonates with "Dune".

On April 14, 2026, Zendaya joined French-American actor Timothée Chalamet, American actor Jason Momoa, and Quebecois director Denis Villeneuve at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to present "Dune: Part Three." Several media outlets noted that the actress had chosen an outfit directly inspired by the desert world of the saga, with a skirt-blazer suit described as "sand-like," meaning visually close to the texture and color of sand. This choice did not go unnoticed. By opting for a skirt-blazer suit that immediately evokes the dunes of Arrakis, the actress extended the film's imagery onto the stage.

A stunning "sand effect" skirt-blazer suit

The reason this skirt-blazer suit garnered so much attention was because it relied less on flashiness and more on evocation. While some promotional outfits primarily aim to impress, Zendaya opted for a silhouette that engaged with the film in a more subtle way. The fabric, the color, and the overall effect clearly referenced the stark, mineral landscape associated with "Dune."

This approach perfectly reflects what has made her red carpet style so powerful for several years. Zendaya doesn't just wear a striking outfit; she often creates a kind of sartorial narrative, particularly evident during major promotional tours. Several fashion publications have already highlighted her penchant for this type of themed wardrobe.

Zendaya confirms her penchant for themed looks

This appearance fits into a fairly clear pattern. Zendaya is regularly cited among the celebrities who best master the art of "method dressing," that is, dressing a film's promotional material with direct references to its universe. In the case of "Dune," this sand-effect skirt-blazer suit seemed almost a natural extension of the narrative, as the desert remains central to the franchise's visual identity.

With this look, American actress Zendaya once again confirms her ability to transform a simple promotional appearance into a powerful image. And for "Dune: Part Three," the message is clear: even before the film's release, Zendaya has already found the perfect way to convey its atmosphere.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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