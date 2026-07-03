Singer Tyla turns heads with a sculptural black outfit on the red carpet

South African singer, songwriter, and dancer Tyla made a splash on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet in a sculptural black ensemble. A bespoke creation, somewhere between haute couture and daring, it immediately captured everyone's attention.

A structured black ensemble

At the heart of this look was a statement piece: a corseted top with a carefully crafted structure. The design featured delicate floral lace layered over a structured base, creating a clean, graphic silhouette. A bold black outline accentuated the garment's lines, while a sophisticated neckline added a decidedly fashionable touch. Tyla paired this top with black shorts and matching tights for a bold, monochromatic ensemble.

Carefully chosen accessories

To complete this outfit, Tyla opted for open-toe pumps with a shimmering effect, their spiral shape adding a welcome touch of sparkle. For jewelry, she chose simplicity, foregoing her usual layering in favor of statement earrings and a few colorful rings. A carefully considered approach that allowed the centerpiece of her look to take center stage.

A natural beauty treatment

On the beauty front, Tyla opted for simplicity. Very natural makeup balanced the boldness of her outfit, while her hair, styled in a voluminous blowout with a side part, added movement and texture. An effortlessly chic, retro-inspired look that elegantly completed the ensemble. When asked upon her arrival, the singer playfully confided that she was feeling incredibly confident.

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A stylistic signature all her own

Beyond this look, Tyla confirms her status as a fashion icon. Known for her sense of style, she has established a signature look, favoring mini-skirts and short haircuts over the dramatic long gowns typically worn at formal events. This playful and assertive approach makes her one of the new fashion icons of her generation.

With this sculptural black ensemble, Tyla made one of the most striking appearances at the 2026 BET Awards. Combining sophisticated structure, boldness, and natural makeup, she proved, once again, her impeccable sense of style. Unsurprisingly, this delighted her fans, who are always eager to see her looks.