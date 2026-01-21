With her "atypical" look, this skater is redefining the codes of sports fashion

American figure skater Alysa Liu, silver medalist at the 2026 US Championships, is captivating audiences far beyond the ice thanks to her hairstyle. At 20 years old, this member of the Olympic team for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Games sports bleached rings in her brown hair, an "atypical" style that has taken social media by storm and is redefining the codes of sports fashion.

Rings that tell a story

In an interview with NBC New York , Alysa Liu revealed the meaning behind her hairstyle, patiently cultivated since late 2023. "I add a stripe every year, at the end of December. This one will last a year before the next," she explained. Three light rings adorn her head, symbols of an annual ritual marking the passage of time. She wanted lighter shades than usual—a far cry from her typical ginger—but her very dark brown base resisted, requiring professional products and two salon visits.

A heartfelt tribute to her hairdresser

Alysa Liu made sure to thank Kelsey, her stylist from St. Louis whom she met at the 2026 Championships . "She toned it perfectly, my hair is healthy, and it's exactly what I wanted," the champion emphasized. Kelsey shared the process on Instagram, praising the skater as "humble, funny, and inspiring." This creative duo resulted in a luminous "halo," perfectly suited to her rotations on the ice.

A champion who dares everything

After her triumphant return in 2024 – crowned by a world title in 2025, the first for an American in 19 years – Alysa Liu has established herself as the favorite for Olympic gold. Her hairstyle, a far cry from the sleek standards of figure skating, has captivated fans who adore this stylistic freedom. On Instagram and TikTok, reactions are pouring in: "a style that combines performance and personality," proving that the athlete excels as much in creativity as she does in triple axels.

With the 2026 Olympics approaching (February 6-22, 2026), Alysa Liu embodies a new generation: impeccable technique and a bold, unconventional look. Her bleached rings are more than just an aesthetic detail; they celebrate personal growth and inspire young female athletes to embrace originality.