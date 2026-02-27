César Awards 2026: Isabelle Adjani calls on men to "stand up for women"

On February 26, 2026, at the Olympia, Isabelle Adjani created one of the most memorable moments of the51st César Awards ceremony by inviting all the men present to stand in support of women victims of violence around the world. This symbolic gesture, followed by a collective standing ovation, electrified the audience and resonated far beyond the world of cinema.

A powerful inaugural speech on cinema

A living legend of cinema, with five César Awards – an absolute record in the ceremony's history – Isabelle Adjani first paid tribute to the acting profession before presenting the Best Actor award to Laurent Laffite. "I've always been wary of the expression 'best.' Best of what? There are films that shape you, possess you, and then dispossess you. The world is terrifying, more than ever today. Cinema must continue to film it without embellishment," she declared emotionally.

Solemn appeal to universal brotherhood

In a solemn gesture, Isabelle Adjani then turned to the men in the room: “I ask all the men in the room to stand up and make some noise so that women, absolutely all women who are victims of violence, absolutely all forms of violence, know that you are on their side. And that your solidarity does not stop at the borders of our country. You are also standing up for Iranian women, for Afghan women, to defend our rights and the rights of all women who are victims of a world at war. Thank you for them.”

The response was immediate: the entire room rose in a murmur of approval, creating a rare wave of energy before the eyes of Isabelle Adjani, visibly moved by this solidarity.

Isabelle Adjani, a long-time activist

This speech is part of Isabelle Adjani's ongoing commitment to women's rights. A pioneer in the fight against harassment in French cinema since the 2010s, and an active supporter of the #MeToo movement, she had already made a strong impression at the 2020 César Awards by speaking out about violence.

The actress from "Possession," "Camille Claudel," and "Queen Margot" thus confirms her status as a committed artist, transforming the ceremony into a universal platform for global sisterhood. This gesture will remain one of the highlights of the 2026 César Awards: when French cinema literally stood up for women around the world.