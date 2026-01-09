"The older she gets, the more beautiful she is": at 57, Lucy Liu fascinates with her elegance

American actress, producer, director, painter and sculptor Lucy Liu is captivating social media with her timeless elegance, at the heart of a viral comparison between 2012 and 2026 that celebrates her "graceful aging".

The Hollywood icon revisited

Born in 1968, Lucy Liu made her mark with iconic roles: Ling Woo in "Ally McBeal" (1997-2002), O-Ren Ishii in "Kill Bill," Alex Munday in "Charlie's Angels," and Joan Watson in "Elementary" (2012-2019). An actress and committed producer, she promotes diverse Asian narratives through projects like "Rosemead," slated for release in 2026, in which she stars in and produces a film about a mother battling cancer.

Viral Comparison 2012-2026

A post on X (formerly Twitter) comparing her appearance on Saturday Night Live in 2012 (age 43) to her appearance on The Tonight Show in January 2026 (age 57) went viral, racking up nearly 5 million views and highlighting her sophistication. Internet users raved: "The older she gets, the more beautiful she is," and "She still shines, just differently, and that's what matters most."

This viral success challenges norms: far from artificial embellishments, Lucy Liu embodies a natural elegance that gains depth with time. Her journey—from stereotypes to nuanced roles—is inspiring, proving that the "true glow-up" lies in confidence and experience. Lucy Liu radiates even more brightly, reminding us that beauty evolves with subtlety.

Lucy Liu in 2012 ♾️ Lucy Liu in 2026 pic.twitter.com/bs7i58gelO — AuxGod (@TheOXGod) January 7, 2026

This renewed admiration is also part of a broader context: that of a society seeking more accurate representations of age, particularly for women. Lucy Liu thus becomes an emblematic figure of aging that is not only embraced but also celebrated. Without trying to hide the marks of time, she inhabits them with grace, redefining Hollywood's long-standing criteria of attractiveness, which were fixated on "eternal youth."