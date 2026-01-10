Will Chloe Kim, the American snowboarding star, participate in the Olympics in Italy?

Chloe Kim, American snowboard halfpipe icon, two-time Olympic champion and social media star with over a million Instagram followers, faces serious uncertainty for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina due to a dislocated shoulder sustained in training.

A snowboarding star with multiple records

At 25, Chloe Kim has dominated women's halfpipe for a decade: gold medals at PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022, eight X Games gold medals equaling Shaun White's record, and a 2025 world champion. She qualified Team USA for Milan-Cortina in May 2025 by topping the world rankings, with the historic ambition of a three-peat (three consecutive gold medals). With a large following on social media, her posts blend athletic feats, humor, and everyday life, earning her 1 million Instagram followers and massive engagement.

Shocking injury in Switzerland

On January 8, 2026, during a training session in Laax, Switzerland, Kim fell heavily face-first against the wall of the halfpipe, dislocating her shoulder—an incident the champion herself described as "the stupidest." A video posted on Instagram shows the fall and her grimaces of pain, with a concerned audience: "I've been here for a few days. I'm currently in Switzerland and, on only my second day of training, I had the stupidest fall…" Despite everything, she remains optimistic, noting good mobility and little pain, but fears recurring dislocations.

Status uncertain for the Olympics

An MRI scan is expected soon to clarify the severity of her injuries, but with no immediate public update until January 9, 2026, her participation in the halfpipe events (February 6-7) remains uncertain, with the risk of a prolonged delay. The Milan-Cortina Olympics begin on February 6, leaving a tight timeframe for recovery. Kim feels she is in top form for snowboarding and ready to return once cleared.

This injury threatens an unprecedented feat: becoming the first to win three consecutive gold medals in women's halfpipe. Despite a setback in December 2025 due to another unspecified injury, Kim embodies resilience, supported by a massive fanbase on social media where she shares her raw emotions. Her journey is inspiring, transforming every setback into a potential comeback.