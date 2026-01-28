Search here...

At 47, Laetitia Casta elevates a dress with an unexpected fashion accessory.

Extrait Laeticia Casta dans l’émission « Sept à huit »

Laetitia Casta recently captivated everyone's attention at Jonathan Anderson's first Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 show for Dior. Dressed in an all-black ensemble – a sleeveless dress with precise lines and a sumptuous feather boa – she challenged couture codes with sophisticated elegance.

The little black dress boldly reinterpreted

At the heart of her silhouette, a sleeveless dress perfectly accentuates her poise. A discreet slit, haute couture finishes, and an impeccable drape: this piece reinterprets Dior's DNA, infusing it with a dramatic and contemporary feel. French actress, model, and director Laetitia Casta proves that classics never go out of style when worn with confidence and charisma.

The feather boa: the return of a forgotten accessory

The surprise element? A long black feather boa that wraps around her shoulders, adding a theatrical touch. Subtly evoking classic cinema, it infuses the look with an unexpected dynamism, a blend of retro sophistication and modernity. Often relegated to the status of an "extravagant souvenir," this accessory makes a triumphant return, reimagined as a chic asset for winter 2026.

In the front row, a French icon with an unchanging appearance

Surrounded by figures like Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna and American actress and producer Jennifer Lawrence, Laetitia Casta stands out with her understated yet magnetic French chic. Her silhouette—a graphic black dress and ethereal feathers—transcends eras and trends with rare ease. A former muse of Yves Saint Laurent, she once again confirms her status as a timeless fashion icon.

By playing on the contrasts between minimalist couture and "extravagance," Laetitia Casta reminds us that fashion is first and foremost a matter of attitude. She embodies a free and resolutely contemporary elegance, proving that style has no age limit—only a signature.

Naila T.
I analyze the societal trends that shape our bodies, our identities, and our relationships with the world. What drives me is understanding how norms evolve and transform in our lives, and how discourses on gender, mental health, and self-image permeate everyday life.
Article précédent
"Incredibly elegant": this American model makes a lasting impression in a haute couture dress
Article suivant
"I've gained weight": a Miss France discusses the persistent pressure on her body

"I've gained weight": a Miss France discusses the persistent pressure on her body

Angélique Angarni-Filopon, elected Miss France 2025, has openly spoken about her complex relationship with her body after a...

"Incredibly elegant": this American model makes a lasting impression in a haute couture dress

Karlie Kloss recently lit up Paris Couture Week in a Dior dress that proved sheer fabrics and open...

"She could be a model": at 31, this actress is redefining "Korean chic"

Bae Suzy (real name Bae Su-ji), a beloved South Korean icon, continues to fascinate with her unique aura...

"Magnificent": This star impresses internet users at the beach

American rapper Coi Leray, boasting 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify and a BET Award nomination, caused a...

In Paris, Demi Moore causes a sensation in a sculptural jumpsuit

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week once again lived up to its promise of spectacle and daring. Among the...

Amber Heard breaks her silence on the cyberbullying she endures

American actress and producer Amber Heard breaks her silence once again in "Silenced," a documentary in which she...

