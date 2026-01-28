At 47, Laetitia Casta elevates a dress with an unexpected fashion accessory.

Laetitia Casta recently captivated everyone's attention at Jonathan Anderson's first Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 show for Dior. Dressed in an all-black ensemble – a sleeveless dress with precise lines and a sumptuous feather boa – she challenged couture codes with sophisticated elegance.

The little black dress boldly reinterpreted

At the heart of her silhouette, a sleeveless dress perfectly accentuates her poise. A discreet slit, haute couture finishes, and an impeccable drape: this piece reinterprets Dior's DNA, infusing it with a dramatic and contemporary feel. French actress, model, and director Laetitia Casta proves that classics never go out of style when worn with confidence and charisma.

The feather boa: the return of a forgotten accessory

The surprise element? A long black feather boa that wraps around her shoulders, adding a theatrical touch. Subtly evoking classic cinema, it infuses the look with an unexpected dynamism, a blend of retro sophistication and modernity. Often relegated to the status of an "extravagant souvenir," this accessory makes a triumphant return, reimagined as a chic asset for winter 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laetitia Casta Icon (@laetitiacastadaily)

In the front row, a French icon with an unchanging appearance

Surrounded by figures like Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna and American actress and producer Jennifer Lawrence, Laetitia Casta stands out with her understated yet magnetic French chic. Her silhouette—a graphic black dress and ethereal feathers—transcends eras and trends with rare ease. A former muse of Yves Saint Laurent, she once again confirms her status as a timeless fashion icon.

By playing on the contrasts between minimalist couture and "extravagance," Laetitia Casta reminds us that fashion is first and foremost a matter of attitude. She embodies a free and resolutely contemporary elegance, proving that style has no age limit—only a signature.