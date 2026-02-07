Search here...

Margot Robbie revisits a fashion classic with contemporary elegance

Tatiana Richard
Margot Robbie has once again captured the attention of fashion fans by drawing on style history to create a look that blends past and present. At events related to the film "Wuthering Heights," the actress chose pieces inspired by classic silhouettes, reinterpreting them with a decidedly modern twist.

A sartorial tribute to bygone eras

For the London premiere of "Wuthering Heights" and various promotional appearances, Margot Robbie adopted outfits that evoked historical periods, particularly the Victorian era and the 1990s. Stylist Andrew Mukamal orchestrated looks combining archival elements—such as a brocade jacket inspired by John Galliano from the 1990s—with modern pieces, creating a captivating stylistic tension.

A fusion of historical details and modernity

One of the most striking outfits featured a Victorian lace corset dress adorned with synthetic braids reminiscent of the Brontë sisters' famous hair funeral jewelry, paired with a replica historical bracelet. This blend of historical references with a contemporary silhouette illustrates how Margot Robbie plays with the codes of the era to create a powerful visual effect.

An interpretation far removed from simple nostalgia

Rather than simply reproducing vintage styles, the actress and her creative team reinvent these codes to fully integrate them into a contemporary wardrobe. This is particularly evident in their choice of classic pieces—Victorian or 90s-inspired—worn unconventionally, revealing details like the navel or incorporating bold juxtapositions.

Reactions and perspectives on this stylistic choice

Fashion observers have praised Margot Robbie's boldness, highlighting her ability to transcend eras and create a dialogue between different stylistic references. This approach, sometimes called method dressing, involves dressing the actress according to the world of her roles—in this case, that of "Wuthering Heights"—but with an aesthetic freedom characteristic of contemporary fashion.

By revisiting fashion classics through creations that evoke both the past and the present, Margot Robbie confirms her status as an influential style figure. Her sartorial choices, a blend of historical homage and confident modernity, offer a rich and inspiring perspective on current fashion, captivating both enthusiasts and critics alike.

As a writer, I explore beauty, fashion, and psychology with sensitivity and curiosity. I enjoy understanding the emotions we experience and giving a voice to those who help us better understand ourselves. In my articles, I strive to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and our everyday experiences.
