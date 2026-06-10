"Even more beautiful with age": Cindy Crawford reinvents beachwear with elegance

Julia P.
@meaningfulbeauty / Instagram

American supermodel Cindy Crawford is one of the most admired figures in the fashion world. In a new photo released by her own cosmetics brand, she poses languidly in the sun, in a scene somewhere between candid and red carpet. And the result, unsurprisingly, is universally acclaimed.

A nod to the 90s

In the photograph, Cindy Crawford poses nonchalantly, seated in a wooden armchair with her feet resting on an outdoor table. She wears a black one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline, topped with a sparkling diamond tennis necklace. On her feet are black heeled sandals. A white terrycloth robe falls over her shoulders with studied nonchalance.

The nod to the 1990s doesn't stop there. Cindy Crawford sports a voluminous blowout, a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses, and holds a book by Claudia Schiffer dedicated to fashion photography from that same decade. Everything about her styling, therefore, fully embraces the return to its heyday.

Internet users are unanimous

The comments under the photo are remarkably unanimous. Internet users praise not only the beauty of the image, but also—and especially—the way Cindy Crawford is aging with such grace. "Even more beautiful with age," writes one. "Proof that beauty has no age limit," adds another. This outpouring of admiration, in an era of hyper-corrected aesthetics, serves as a powerful platform for embracing the passage of time.

With this photo, model Cindy Crawford reminds us that at 60, elegance has no expiry date - if anyone still doubted it.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
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