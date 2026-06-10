Model Emily Ratajkowski celebrates her 35th birthday in a red cut-out dress

Léa Michel
@emrata / Instagram

American model, actress, and author Emily Ratajkowski, who celebrated her birthday on June 7, 2026, shared a series of photos taken during the evening on Instagram. The center of attention was a red midi dress adorned with ladder cutouts, which immediately sparked discussion.

A red dress with metallic ladder cutouts

In the shared images, Emily Ratajkowski appears in a deep red midi dress, fitted to her figure. The detail that makes the piece particularly striking: a metallic grid pattern positioned at the center of the bust, creating a series of horizontal, ladder-like cutouts. This elaborate, almost sculptural, garment transforms the silhouette into a true couture statement.

The chosen red is equally chic. Saturated, deep, almost cinematic, it contrasts sharply with Emily Ratajkowski's tanned skin and catches the light from every angle. A shade reminiscent of the gowns worn by Italian stars of the 1950s—Sophia Loren, Gina Lollobrigida—and perfectly suited to the aesthetic of a birthday party conceived as a truly special event.

Animal print stilettos in contrast

To complete the look: a pair of black and white animal-print stiletto heels. A fashion choice that breaks up the purity of the red monochrome and adds a touch of stylistic boldness to the outfit. For her hair, Emily Ratajkowski opted for absolute simplicity. Her long brown hair is left loose, in a deliberately tousled effect that lends a decidedly relaxed feel to the overall look. As for her makeup, the same minimalist approach applies: a fresh complexion, defined eyebrows, and lips that also appear colored a deep red. The color scheme is perfectly coordinated.

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A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

A confident and free atmosphere

Beyond the outfit, it's the overall atmosphere of the carousel that truly stands out. Emily Ratajkowski poses in various situations—glass in hand, or chatting with her friends—in a decidedly festive setting. Her friends and celebrity acquaintances certainly didn't miss the opportunity. In the comments under the post, Russian model Irina Shayk wrote, "We loved celebrating you last night, my queen." Mexican actress, singer, and model Eiza González simply added , "Happy birthday, dream girl." It's a reminder of just how much the American fashion and film industry remains a world of female camaraderie.

With this red cut-out dress, Emily Ratajkowski delivers a particularly masterful demonstration. And at just 35 years old, she confirms that she enters this new decade with the same stylistic audacity she has cultivated since her debut – now coupled with a sharp political awareness.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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