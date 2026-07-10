Dressed in beach attire, this former wrestler shows off her figure while on vacation in the Bahamas

Anaëlle Gayon
@marysemizanin / Instagram

Former Canadian wrestler Maryse Mizanin, an iconic figure in WWE, shared photos of her family vacation in the Bahamas on Instagram. Between the idyllic scenery and her summery look, she charmed her followers.

A dream vacation in the Bahamas

It was in an idyllic setting that Maryse settled in. She treated herself to a family vacation in the Bahamas, more specifically on a sandbar in the Exuma archipelago. A place that clearly captivated her. "We've visited many beautiful beaches around the world, but this sandbar in Exuma was something else. The water was so clear it seemed unreal," she wrote, describing it as "one of the most beautiful places" she had ever seen.

A summery, sunny look

Against this picture-perfect backdrop, Maryse Mizanin opted for a beach outfit perfectly suited to the atmosphere. Relaxed and radiant, she exudes a simple summer style, in harmony with the turquoise waters and white sand that surround her. A sunny interlude she shares with loved ones, radiating serenity.

Fans won over

Unsurprisingly, these photos quickly generated a reaction. In the comments, internet users showered her with compliments. "Bahama mama," "Our queen," were just some of the many admiring messages addressed to the wrestler. This confirms Maryse Mizanin's enduring popularity, even away from the wrestling ring.

Between a paradisiacal setting and family bliss, Maryse is enjoying an enviable and radiant summer break. Originally from Montreal, she notably established herself as the first "double Divas Champion," achieving one of the longest reigns in the history of the division. Now also a manager, she shares her life with her husband, wrestler The Miz. A rich career that has left a lasting mark on the world of wrestling.

Anaëlle Gayon
Anaëlle Gayon
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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