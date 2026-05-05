At the Met Gala, plus-size model Ashley Graham caused a sensation

Each Met Gala look makes its mark on the evening in its own way. Ashley Graham's look this year, 2026, is a prime example: a dress entirely sewn directly onto her body, inspired by snakeskin, which opened the evening with rare artistic precision.

Hostess and first arrival on the red carpet

Ashley Graham was one of the first celebrities to ascend the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the night of May 4-5, 2026, as co-host of the Vogue Met Gala livestream, alongside actress, DJ, and radio host La La Anthony and British model and actress Cara Delevingne. She carried it off with effortless grace—and an outfit that immediately set the tone for the evening.

A dress sewn directly onto the skin

The dress worn by Ashley Graham was by Dimitra Petsa, the Greek founder of Di Petsa—a label known for its signature "wet look" dress. The gown, with its flesh-toned hues and woven mesh details, was inspired by snake scales—a second skin in the truest sense of the word. The team sewed the entire dress directly onto Ashley Graham's body before she walked the red carpet.

The designer told Vogue: "I've always admired Ashley for her intelligence and beauty, and it's a dream to dress her for such an important occasion." This is also the first time a Di Petsa creation has been worn at the Met Gala.

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A tribute to the museum's artisans

According to Vogue, Ashley Graham's look was a tribute to the artists who dedicated their lives and hands to creating the sculptures displayed in the museum. This message was consistent with this year's 2026 theme, "Costume Art"—the idea that clothing can be as precious, as elaborate, and as meaningful as a work of art. The dress featured a V-neck, woven mesh details, and a full train, a near-exact replica of a look presented at the Di Petsa Fall/Winter 2026 show.

Accessories, right down to the fingers

Ashley Graham wore Gianvito Rossi pumps and a stack of diamond earrings by Zales. The most striking detail: a chrome manicure with silver highlights, featuring fingertips dipped in silver metal—a unique effect that extended the sculpted look to the extremities. Her makeup, by Jimmy Stam, focused on a natural beauty—false eyelashes and pink lipstick—while her brunette hair was styled in a slicked-back wet look.

Six appearances at the Met Gala

This was Ashley Graham's sixth appearance at the Met Gala. In 2025, she wore a BOSS striped wool dress inspired by 1990s menswear. In 2024, she wore a Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown that required over 500 hours of work. Each year, she reaffirms that fashion can and should be for all body types—and that the world's largest museum is no exception.

A dress sewn directly onto her skin, chrome-plated fingers, and a front-row presence from the moment the red carpet opened – Ashley Graham proved once again that she is not simply invited to the Met Gala. She is a part of it.