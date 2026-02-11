Search here...

"Isn't she ashamed?": This model's ski outfit sparks controversy

Anaëlle G.
@lilyphillip_s/Instagram

In the dead of winter, British adult film model and actress Lily Phillips sparked a social media storm. The reason? Her ski outfit. With over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, she shared a video of herself skiing in a ski suit. The post quickly went viral, eliciting admiration, mockery, and outrage.

His look on the slopes

In the photos, Lily Phillips is seen wearing a minimalist bikini, sunglasses, and ski boots. The caption humorously reads, "Uphill vs. Downhill," a phrase meant to evoke the contrast between physical exertion and relaxation. Within hours, the images garnered over 13,000 likes, along with a flood of mixed comments. Some internet users praised her confidence and boldness; others harshly criticized her for an outfit deemed "inappropriate" on family property.

Reactions were very divided.

Opinions were divided under the post: "Isn't she ashamed? It's inappropriate with children around," lamented one user. "She looks amazing!" replied another fan. The debate then spread to X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, where several users mocked "this absurd new trend." Others, on the contrary, saw it as a lighthearted and playful gesture, far removed from any intentional provocation.

Lily Phillips fully dares

Faced with the controversy, Lily Phillips did not apologize; she even doubled down on similar posts, posing again on the slopes in other colorful swimsuits. While she doesn't directly address the criticism, her stance seems clear: to display a freedom of expression and style that is an integral part of her personal brand.

At a time when social media dictates both trends and controversies, Lily Phillips perfectly illustrates the blurred line between fashion and scandal. Her look on the slopes is certainly divisive, but it achieves one thing: it gets people talking. The question remains, however, high up in the snowy mountains – should style always take precedence over the occasion?

Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
