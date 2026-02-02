"A queen": Jennifer Lopez causes a sensation in an "extravagant" dress

Jennifer Lopez has once again set social media ablaze with a post referencing the series "Bridgerton." On Instagram, the American artist appears nestled in an armchair, surrounded by a lavender tulle dress, all in a cozy setting near a fireplace. The caption reads: "Dear JLovers… Who else is excited to watch Bridgerton tonight? I am 🤍💜."

An opera dress

The dress, with its dramatic proportions, seems made of thousands of petals of ethereal fabric. The impressive volume of tulle cascades onto the floor like a pastel floral ocean. The starkly measured lilac evokes the Regency hues so beloved by the "Bridgerton" series, enhanced by the setting: a fireplace, antique books, candles, and romantic bouquets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Staging and pop culture references

Photographed by fashion photographer John Russo, the singer-actress sports an impeccable beauty look: a high, slightly messy bun, revealing sparkling earrings and soft, rosy-toned makeup. The overall effect plays on the codes of royal portraiture while maintaining J.Lo's signature style. In the comments, a flood of compliments: "A queen!" many internet users exclaimed, echoing the role of Queen Charlotte in the series.

Jennifer Lopez embodies a modern pop queen, straddling the line between London high society balls and Hollywood dreams. This appearance serves as a reminder that, for her, style is always a spectacle in itself. And that even in an inspired production, Jennifer Lopez undeniably remains the queen of her own narrative.