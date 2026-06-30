Dua Lipa shares the best moments of her honeymoon in Italy

British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa is thoroughly enjoying her newlywed life. Just a few weeks after marrying actor Callum Turner, she shared a series of honeymoon photos on Instagram, taken under the Italian sun. Between the idyllic setting, moments of intimacy, and radiant happiness, she offered her followers a glimpse of this enchanting interlude.

An idyllic honeymoon in Italy

Dua Lipa has settled into an idyllic setting. She's enjoying a sunny stay on the Tuscan coast, which she herself described as a true "paradise on earth." Across her photo gallery, she appears relaxed and radiant, soaking up the scenery, the sun, and the laid-back Italian lifestyle. A romantic getaway, perfectly befitting the occasion she's celebrating.

Moments of complicity with her husband

Beyond the setting, these photos exude love and complicity. In some candid shots, Dua Lipa poses alongside her husband, Callum Turner, in spontaneous and tender moments. In one of the selfies, the couple radiates happiness, while the singer proudly displays her new wedding band, matching her engagement ring. These images, imbued with sweetness, bear witness to the newlyweds' joy.

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A wedding celebrated in Sicily

This honeymoon follows a highly publicized wedding. Dua Lipa and Callum Turner exchanged vows during three-day celebrations in Sicily. An event befitting the couple's fame, marking a new chapter in their relationship. A visibly overjoyed Dua Lipa has made no secret of her happiness since the nuptials.

With these photos from her Italian honeymoon, Dua Lipa offers her followers a sunny and romantic interlude. Between the dreamy scenery, the close bond with her husband, and the joy of being a newlywed, she fully savors this unique moment. Unsurprisingly, this delights her fans, who are happy to see her so radiant.