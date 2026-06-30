Doja Cat, in a corset, turns heads with her latest look.

American rapper Doja Cat shared a new post on social media, in a lavender look with a structured corset that did not go unnoticed by her millions of fans.

A new publication that has generated much discussion

Doja Cat made her latest stylish appearance on social media. The Grammy Award-winning singer shared a post of herself posing in a lavender outfit. The clip, shared by a particularly popular fan account, immediately sparked a flurry of comments from her followers, who expressed their enthusiasm for this new look.

A structured lavender corset

The centerpiece of this outfit is undoubtedly her corset. Doja Cat wore a perfectly fitted piece in a soft yet luminous lavender hue. The construction plays on architectural lines that sculpt the singer's silhouette, strapless, in a decidedly romantic cut. This garment, heir to the great traditions of European couture, is experiencing a true comeback in contemporary fashion, thanks in particular to pop icons like Doja Cat who embrace its style.

A matching openwork micro-skirt

To complete this corset, Doja Cat opted for a matching micro-skirt in the same lavender hue, crafted from openwork tulle. This piece plays with subtle transparency, lending a fluid dimension to the overall look. This stylistic approach is reminiscent of contemporary runway silhouettes, where the interplay of materials and textures defines the look's identity.

Long aqua gloves for contrast

To add a splash of color to this decidedly monochromatic outfit, Doja Cat focused on one detail: a pair of long gloves in a vibrant aqua hue. These gloves contrast beautifully with the soft lavender of the rest of the ensemble. This stylistic choice reflects Doja Cat's penchant for unexpected touches, capable of transforming a carefully curated look into a true fashion statement.

Sparkling jewelry and a fluffy bag

To complete the look, Doja Cat incorporated numerous carefully chosen details. She wore sparkling jewelry that caught the light with every movement and opted for a soft handbag in a material that added a playful dimension to her silhouette. This accessory, somewhere between a fashion statement and a childlike wink, perfectly illustrates the singer's ability to blend contrasting aesthetic references without ever disrupting the overall harmony.

Smooth platinum hair

For her hairstyle, Doja Cat opted for sleek platinum blonde hair. Her ultra-light, glossy blonde hair cascaded freely over her shoulders for a clean, minimalist effect. This stylistic approach demonstrates Doja Cat's versatility, her ability to adapt her hairstyle to each outfit to create perfectly harmonious ensembles. It's a clear demonstration that hairstyle is a true accessory in its own right within the language of style.

A particularly striking makeup look

On the beauty front, Doja Cat opted for makeup that perfectly accentuated her features. A meticulously crafted look that extended the ceremonial feel of the outfit and gave the whole ensemble a decidedly photogenic atmosphere. This bold beauty choice echoes Doja Cat's overall stylistic language, which has cultivated a deliberately distinctive pop aesthetic since her debut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JStayReady (@jstayready_)

A wave of enthusiastic reactions

Unsurprisingly, the post immediately sparked a flood of enthusiastic reactions on social media. "OMG, it's gorgeous," exclaimed one user, in a typical expression of admiration for every Doja Cat appearance. "Oh, it's so pretty," wrote another fan. This wave of enthusiasm illustrates the deep attachment of the Doja Cat community, which passionately follows each of her fashion offerings. The post's caption, "Girls need love," reinforces this emotional dimension that characterizes her communication with her fans.

With her lavender corset, sheer micro-skirt, long aqua gloves, and carefully chosen accessories, Doja Cat makes another striking fashion appearance. She reaffirms her ability to transform each post into a true fashion event, with perfectly mastered stylistic coherence.