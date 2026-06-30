At Wimbledon, tennis player Naomi Osaka caused a sensation with a spectacular outfit

Julia P.
@naomiosaka / Instagram

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka caused a sensation when she arrived on the court, dressed in a white kimono-inspired outfit. Her appearance, as chic as it was meaningful, was met with cheers from the crowd.

A kimono-inspired dress

To grace the London grass, Naomi Osaka opted for a long, flowing gown inspired by Japanese ceremonial dress. Embroidered with cranes and cherry blossoms, the piece was designed in collaboration with Tokyo-based designer Hana Yagi. Yagi paired it with a traditional hair ornament, the kanzashi. A remarkable detail: the entirely white dress meticulously adhered to the tournament's renowned dress code. Crafted from seven different textiles, it notably repurposed vintage kimonos and a traditional wedding dress.

A tribute to his roots

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, this outfit held strong symbolic significance. Naomi Osaka explained that Wimbledon's commitment to tradition had prompted her to reflect on her own cultural heritage. "I think of the most iconic silhouette there is, and for me, that's the kimono," she confided. She also cited an unexpected source of inspiration: the character played by Lucy Liu in the film "Kill Bill," who wore a white kimono. For her, it was a way of paying homage to Japan.

Fashion as a means of expression

For Naomi Osaka, every entrance onto the court is an opportunity to tell a story. Before her match, she even removed her long dress to reveal a white sports outfit adorned with embossed flowers, which sold out within hours of going on sale. Known for her sense of style, Naomi Osaka confirms, once again, her penchant for spectacular appearances. Far from simply delivering athletic performances, the champion transforms each entrance into a true fashion moment, scrutinized by her fans around the world.

With this kimono-inspired outfit, Naomi Osaka made a striking impression from the very first day of Wimbledon. She proved, once again, that she knows how to combine sport and style. Unsurprisingly, this delighted her fans, who are always eager to see her next appearance.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
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