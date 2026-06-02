Dua Lipa's wedding: the singer melts her fans' hearts with new photos

British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has opened the doors to her wedding. She shared the first images of her marriage to British actor Callum Turner, to be celebrated on May 31, 2026, on her Instagram account. The photos immediately moved her millions of followers.

Emotionally charged photos

The publication, partly in black and white, reveals several highlights of the day. In one photo, the newlyweds wait, affectionate, on a bench at the town hall. In another, they descend the building's steps, hand in hand and all smiles, under a shower of petals thrown by their loved ones. A third shot shows them embracing, the bride Dua Lipa's wide-brimmed hat delicately obscuring their faces. A romantic detail: Dua Lipa held a bouquet of Icelandic poppies in soft hues.

A wedding outfit

For the occasion, Dua Lipa opted for a bespoke couture outfit, designed by her creative director, Daniel Roseberry. Far from the traditional wedding dress, she chose an ivory ensemble consisting of a fitted jacket and an asymmetrical skirt. The look was completed with a spectacular wide-brimmed hat, white gloves, and matching pointed-toe pumps. Beside her, Callum Turner opted for understated elegance, wearing a navy suit and tie in the same shade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

A civil marriage

According to press reports, the couple said "I do" on May 31, 2026—a date Dua Lipa herself confirmed in the caption of her Instagram post—during a civil ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. The event was celebrated privately with only close family and friends present. Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, whose romance became public in early 2024, had become engaged before officially confirming their commitment in 2025.

By sharing these images, Dua Lipa offers her fans a rare and touching glimpse into an intimate moment. Between couture elegance, a solemn setting, and shared emotion, this wedding marks a new, personal chapter for one of the most followed artists of her generation.