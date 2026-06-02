Heidi Klum lights up the beach with a bronze-colored look

Fabienne Ba.
@heidiklum / Instagram

Just days after making numerous high-profile appearances on the Croisette, Heidi Klum has returned to the beach. The German-American model, TV presenter, and actress posted a video of herself posing in an iridescent bronze two-piece swimsuit.

An iridescent bronze look that catches the light

On her Instagram account, Heidi Klum shared a video and a series of photos taken on a white sand beach. She's wearing a two-piece swimsuit in a melted bronze hue, subtly sprinkled with iridescent sequins that catch the light. The minimalist piece, with its thin straps and plunging neckline, is all the more striking against the backdrop of the deep blue ocean.

In front of the camera, Heidi Klum plays with the light, turns around, lingers casually on a driftwood tree trunk, and explores every angle of the room. This delighted her followers, who quickly flooded the post with comments.

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A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

A campaign by Calzedonia

While the image looks like a vacation snapshot, it's actually a campaign. Heidi Klum has once again been chosen to represent the beachwear collection of Calzedonia, the Italian brand with which she has collaborated for several years.

In the same carousel, the model appears in two other summer outfits: a burnt orange two-piece with a halter neck tie, and another in anise green with a deep V-neck, embellished with a silver metallic detail. Soft, wavy blonde hair styled with a center part, golden skin, natural beauty: the signature Heidi Klum look, in all its studied simplicity.

In addition, there's another shot where she poses in a zebra-print, backless two-piece. This touch of whimsy breaks up the monochromatic look of the other pieces and cements this campaign as one of the most anticipated of the season.

From the Cannes red carpet to the white sand

This seaside interlude comes just days after Heidi Klum's much-discussed appearances on the Croisette. At the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, she indeed showcased a series of spectacular gowns. For the opening ceremony on May 12, she chose a peach-colored Elie Saab dress with a plunging, ruched neckline, adorned with a pink flower at its center. Then, on May 18, at the screening of the film "Fjord," she appeared in a flesh-colored corset dress covered in gold-embroidered Alençon lace, creating a mermaid silhouette.

From millimeter-precise gold lace to warm sand, Heidi Klum confirms her talent for seamlessly transitioning from one world to another.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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