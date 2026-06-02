Gigi Hadid opts for a vintage polka dot beach outfit and causes a sensation

Fabienne Ba.
@gigihadid / Instagram

To end May on a high note, American model Gigi Hadid treated herself to an afternoon at the pool with friends . She sported a pale pink two-piece swimsuit with red polka dots, exuding vintage charm, images of which quickly set social media and the celebrity press ablaze.

A retro-themed afternoon by the pool

On May 31st, Gigi Hadid enjoyed the sun by a pool with her sister Bella and their friends, Leah McCarthy and Patrick Dooley. A relaxed, carefree atmosphere prevailed: watercolors, brushes, and palettes were spread out on the grass, along with trays of fresh watermelon, pastries, and vegetable sticks with hummus. The snapshot, shared by Patrick Dooley on his Instagram story, was immediately noticed and shared widely. The group posed in front of a bay window.

A pink polka dot two-piece, an ultra-summery signature.

Gigi Hadid's ensemble fully embraces chic simplicity. A pale pink triangle top, fastened with thin strings around the nape of the neck and back, and matching stockings with long straps that cascade down the hips. The whole look is sprinkled with red polka dots reminiscent of the great pin-up tradition.

To complete the look, Gigi Hadid coordinated the season's must-have accessory: a Barbados baseball cap. She added several layered gemstone necklaces and white drawstring pants, worn low on the hips so as not to detract from the main outfit.

Bella, sage green and high-waisted

Alongside her sister, American model Bella Hadid opted for a different look: a sage green two-piece swimsuit with thin straps, a ruched top, and high-waisted bottoms. A bright red cap to block the sun completed the outfit. The other two guests joined in the fun: Leah McCarthy in a navy blue Knicks cap, black swim bottoms, and an animal-print top; and Patrick Dooley in black swim trunks, taking the group selfies.

The Hadid sisters' summer 2026 is taking root

For the Hadid sisters, summer seems to have well and truly begun. Back in April, Gigi had already posted several photos in a yellow two-piece with thin straps, on the occasion of her friend Leah McCarthy's 31st birthday during a tropical getaway.

Bella, for her part, treated herself to a trip to Saint-Tropez in recent weeks, aboard a superyacht, making numerous appearances in one-piece swimsuits as well as metallic or brown polka-dotted two-pieces. Together, they are shaping the contours of a summer 2026 characterized by retro style, naturalness, and effortlessness—that difficult-to-translate English word that perfectly encapsulates the current fashion philosophy.

In just a few photos, Gigi Hadid has created what could very well be one of the most copied beach looks of the coming weeks. With its red polka dots, triangle haircut, and beach cap, her outfit ticks all the boxes: pin-up nostalgia, chic simplicity, and effortless style. It's the recipe for a vintage classic that never gets old—and one that Gigi Hadid has, once again, brought up to date.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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